“Baby, let me feed you”…BTS' SUGA Eats Vietnamese Food & Fans Go Cray

A clip of BTS' Suga eating Vietnamese food is currently going viral on social media. In the photo, Suga is making eye contact with the camera with chopsticks in his hand.

Caption this photo.

The uploader captioned the photo "baby, try this, if you don't move your chopsticks, I will feed you."

"To hell with chopsticks, I want Suga to feed me," commented one fan. "Why can't he be my boyfriend already," commented another.

In the 2016 clip, the members of BTS are enjoying Vietnamese food before their performance. While the other members are engaging in a heated discussion, Suga tells the camera, "it's better to eat more while they're talking."

Check out the clip below for Suga's boyfriend moment:

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

