사회

Fans Dig Up IU's Selfies Back In Her Schoolgirl Days

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

UAENAs dug up IU's past selfies, and she's cute then as much as she is now.

Even as Lee Ji-eun, IU is as charming as she is now.

While Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are today's pick of social media, a platform named 'Cyworld' used to be the most widely used social media a decade ago in Korea.

Middle school student Lee Ji-eun(now IU) also jumped on the bandwagon, posting selfies and comments.

Titled "Ji-eun taking her profile pics," you see a 13-years-old IU with pink blushes decorating her cheeks.

CAPTION: &#34;I took my profile picture today! I had makeup on and my hair done but I&#39;m not sure if my picture turned out okay :(&#34; Photo from online community

The 15-years-old IU seems to have been a student with a keen interest in school affairs. As the class president, IU attended a number of field trips as well as her teacher's wedding.

In response to the comment "Is Lee Ji-eun in this class? I've heard rumors of her beauty," IU states a witty remark "here here."

CAPTION: &#34;With six candidates in place, Lee Ji-eun(IU) was elected as class president!&#34; Photo from online community

IU also seems to have used Haduri, an online chat platform also widely used a decade ago.

Popular in and out of Korea, her every single detail is the talk of the town.

IU's schooldays throwback photos are still going viral even as of this moment.

CAPTION: &#34;My curls are springing all over the place! With courtesy of my unni.&#34; Photo from online community

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

