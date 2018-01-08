Fans Dig Up IU's Selfies Back In Her Schoolgirl Days

UAENAs dug up IU's past selfies, and she's cute then as much as she is now.

Even as Lee Ji-eun, IU is as charming as she is now.

While Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are today's pick of social media, a platform named 'Cyworld' used to be the most widely used social media a decade ago in Korea.

Middle school student Lee Ji-eun(now IU) also jumped on the bandwagon, posting selfies and comments.

Titled "Ji-eun taking her profile pics," you see a 13-years-old IU with pink blushes decorating her cheeks.

The 15-years-old IU seems to have been a student with a keen interest in school affairs. As the class president, IU attended a number of field trips as well as her teacher's wedding.

In response to the comment "Is Lee Ji-eun in this class? I've heard rumors of her beauty," IU states a witty remark "here here."

IU also seems to have used Haduri, an online chat platform also widely used a decade ago.

Popular in and out of Korea, her every single detail is the talk of the town.

IU's schooldays throwback photos are still going viral even as of this moment.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

