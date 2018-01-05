1 읽는 중

“The Pride of Asia” MANNY PACQUIAO Appointed Global Ambassador of Seoul

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Seoul Metropolitan Government

Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, the boxing Champion and Philippine senator, was named the “Seoul Global Ambassador” by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on December 26, in recognition of his contribution to the enhancement of cultural exchanges between South Korea and the Philippines.

Congratulations, Pacman!

In his second trip to Korea, Mr. Pacquiao made a guest appearance on an episode of popular game show, Infinite Challenge, of which the boxing legend called “a wonderful experience,” adding that he “really enjoyed filming the show.”

Senator Pacquiao was invited to Seoul City Hall on December 26 for the appointment ceremony as the new Seoul Global Ambassador.

Seoul Global Ambassador is a title given to influential foreign figures whose expertise and leading role in their respective fields are recognized globally. They are also endowed with the authority to offer policy advice and assist with the promotion efforts of the city of Seoul. Mr. Pacquiao is the second to be named Global Ambassador to Seoul following Maestro Valery Gergiev of Russia in June 2017.

Anticipation is building up to see how Senator Pacquiao will reinforce the relationship and cultural and economic ties between Seoul and the Philippines.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

