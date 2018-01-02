1 읽는 중

Cancer-battling Star KIM WOO-BIN Opens Up to Fans for the First Time in Seven Months

중앙일보

입력

Last May, actor Kim Woo-bin's agency Sidus HQ announced the heartbreaking news of the actor's diagnosis with nasopharyngeal cancer, a rare type of cancer that is found in only 1 in every 100,000 people.

“The Heirs” star promised that he would get back to them with a better news.

Kim rose to stardom through his much-loved and award-winning portrayal of the character Choi Young-do in the 2013 hit TV series The Heirs. The 28-year-old actor has starred in a number of successful films and TV series ever since.

On December 29, Kim posted a letter to his fans on a fan website for the first time since the announcement of his ill health.

"I have completed three rounds of chemotherapy and thirty-five rounds of radiation therapy with success all thanks to you," he informed the fans, thanking them that he was able to "garner the strength to go on from [the fans'] words of support."

He also regretted that he wasn't able to reach out to his fans sooner: "I’ve meant to let you know about how I'm doing earlier, but I've been so focused on getting better and taking care of my health that seven months have gone by in a whoosh."

"I feel like I've gotten better," he assured his fans and promised that he will "do his best" to get back to them with "a good news" in the future.

Wishing his fans "miraculous things" for the new year, Kim ended his letter with the heartfelt words of gratitude: "I'm always so thankful and I thank you again. I love you."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

