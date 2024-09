Everyone has a bad ID photo - BTS, however, seems to be an exemption from the rule.

The “ugly ID photo” norm doesn't apply to BTS!

The boys of BTS revealed their passport photos and all seven of them look simply magazine-ready.

Hating one's passport photo is so universal that when you Google "I hate my passport photo," 770,000 search results appear.

The BTS lads are too handsome that the "ugly ID photo" norm doesn't apply!

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com