The Secret Behind BTS' 'DOPE' Concept Photos

There's a trivia to BTS' concept photos for 'DOPE,' one you can miss out on if you don't pay attention.

Hint: It deals with the history of BTS.

The 2015-released BTS' 'DOPE' takes a big part in BTS' success. At the press conference for 'BTS Live Trilogy Episode III Wings Tour The Final,' BigHit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk stated, "BTS' 'DOPE' was our turning point; via Youtube, it gathered all the overseas fans previously dispersed all over the world."

While the song itself and the choreography is swell, fans label the song 'legendary' for another reason - the concept photos. There's a little secret to the concept photos, subsequently released online prior to the M/V.

The members get on the elevator in their respective orders of joining the team.

1. RM

RM marks the start of BTS. A great rapper since middle school, Bang Si-hyuk, realizing RM's potential, decided to form a group centered around him.

2. Suga

Suga was a part of a hip hop crew in Daegu, way before he began his training for BTS. Suga came to join the group by auditioning for BigHit Entertainment.

3. J-Hope

J-Hope was a street dancer back in his school days in Gwangju. He also joined BTS by auditioning.

4. Jin

Jin was spotted by an agent on his way to school. He was a student at the College of Art & Design at Konkuk University at the time.



5. Jungkook

BigHit officials snatched up Jungkook right after his auditioning for 'SuperstarK3.'



6. V

V, nonchalantly attending an audition alongside his friend, came to join BTS.

7. Jimin

Jimin majored in modern dance at Busan High School of Arts. He was selected at an audition held in Busan.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

