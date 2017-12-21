“I hope an accident kills you” Cyber Bullying Against Celebs Gone Overboard

Being a celebrity is not all glamour and sparkle. Many celebrities are emotionally burdened under malicious comments. Here are some celebrities who chose to deal with the cyber bullies directly.

Suzy, Taeyeon... This is just too much.

Suzy "You would rather have me dead"



Singer/Actress Suzy received malicious messages from someone later revealed to be a company employee in his thirties. The messages stated "You should be shunned from the entertainment industry. I hope an accident kills you." "You contemptible prick. You should be run over by a car." Suzy, in response, stated, "You would rather have me dead." Suzy filed legal charges against the commentator via the Gangnam Police Cyber Division.

Recently, on appeal, a man in his thirties sued for insulting Suzy online was ruled not guilty. A Mr. Lee commented 'a media-made celeb, the slut next door' 'Movie goes belly-up for the has-been' on an Internet article. Whereas the District Court ruled Mr. Lee guilty, sentencing him a fine of ten million won (around $925), on November 28, the High Courts ruled not guilty. The prosecution has appealed, and the Supreme Court will rule on the matter.

Dasom "I feel like I'm going to die"



Dasom, a former member of girl group SISTAR, revealed the hateful messages she received. A netizen told Dasom to "get hit by a car and die." Dasom replied "Such a pitiful life you must live. You must be damaged from the inside to send such hateful messages. I pray for you."

The anonymous person responded with the following message; "Not more than you are damaged. The way you wear your skimpy clothes, scantily clad to earn some money is disgusting and repulsive. You should just die on your way to an event, [preferably] in a car accident. I can't believe your parents celebrated [such a scum like] you being born."

Dasom, posting the reply on her social media account, stated "Today is my father's birthday, and of all days, today, I can't bear such remarks. I've held up well for the last six years, but this is all too much for me."

Taeyeon "Take a look in the mirror"



In response to the selfie posted by girl group SNSD member Taeyeon on her Instagram account in January 2017, a web user commented "Why don't you promote Seohyun's solo single, when she promoted yours? Ungrateful b***h. Your whole face is melting, as a result of your failed eye and nose job. Isn't that why you only take pictures with the SNOW app (an app which alters your face a bit as to appear more attractive)?" Taeyeon retaliated with a simple "Take a look in the mirror."

Receiving groundless attacks, not logical criticism, is bound to accompany emotional scarring. Park Sang-hee, the chief of Sharon Mental Health Institute, appeared on December 20 on the CBS radio show 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show,' and stated, "the entertainment industry is an environment vulnerable to emotional burden." She added, "while the facade of a star is glamorous, there is much the media leaves out that the celebrity has to deal on one's own." She further added "No one is completely free from being a victim of cyberbullying," and that she "thinks the pain is bearable by no one."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

