WATCH: BTS' Reaction After They Won Their First Ever Big Award

BTS may be a superstar now with countless awards under their belt but even the now-world-renowned boy band has had their first ever big award reception.

Superstars' teary-eyed rookie moment

The six-member boy band won the Album of the Year Award for the first time at the Melon Music Awards in 2016.

The boys sat in the audience after their performance and were totally caught off guard when their names were called as the winner of the award.

RM shouted "thank you, ARMY," with the trophy in his hand. "We have received the biggest honor at the Melon Music Awards for the first time since our debut," he said. While RM delivered the acceptance speech, Jin and J-Hope had tears in their eyes. They had a celebratory group hug before they exited the stage.

"This is so unexpected," said RM in an interview after he got off the stage. They all thanked their fans repeatedly. "Thank you, ARMY," said Jin over and over again to the camera. They couldn't hold back their excitement for a long time.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

