사회

BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Gatsby-Like Birthday Party in the Philippines

중앙일보

입력

BIGBANG's Seungri had an extravagant birthday celebration.

Who's the beauty beside him in the morning after?

Photo from Instagram @ralineshah

Photo from Instagram @ralineshah

A Taiwanese press, on December 11, stated: "His 27th birthday (Dec. 12) soon to come, Seungri was captured on camera enjoying himself at his birthday party on December 9."

The press also stated "Seungri, naked at the top, let it all go at the party," and "Seungri enjoyed his birthday amidst a pool of gorgeous women."

Photo from ET Today

Photo from ET Today

A Hong Kongese press also reported that "Seungri enjoyed his birthday party at a high-end resort in the Philippines," adding that "He sang and joked with his friends."

Seungri is said to have strut out his professional-like DJ skills, pumping the crowd full of enthusiasm.

Photo from Instagram @ralineshah

Photo from Instagram @ralineshah

Raline Shah, an Indonesian supermodel, posted a photo of herself taken with Seungri on December 10, commenting "A good morning with the Birthday Panda. Thanks for all the good times so far! It's definitely been a HAPPY Birthday."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

