Charlie Puth's Tweet to BTS Explodes Twitterverse

Guess who DMed BTS on Twitter?

Only good can come from this.

The American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth tweeted out to the hottest K-pop boy band at the moment.

On November 30 (KST), Puth reached out to the Boys with a brief tweet that read "Yo @BTS_twt ...DMs!!"

This 20-character tweet had a groundbreaking impact on Twitterverse, resulting in over 72-thousand retweets, 10 thousand replies, and 120 thousand likes (and counting).

Fans are wondering how Jungkook, the youngest of BTS who has declared himself a Charlie Puth fan numerous times, would react to this tweet. Jungkook's cover of Puth's 'We Don't Talk Anymore' went viral online and Puth posted in response that "[he] really like[s] BTS' music" and that he thinks BTS is "a fantastic band."

Is this tweet an invitation for a collaboration?

We will have to wait and see.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

