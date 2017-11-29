This Girl Group Member Formerly Dubbed "Giant Baby" Shares Her Weight Loss Tips

The singer-actress Suzy often fell prey to hate comments shaming her figure ever since her debut days.

"She is beautiful at every size," said one fan.

Along with Sulli f(x) and Kang Ji-young of KARA, Suzy used to be called "a giant baby" for her "plump figure."

Suzy succeeded in weight loss, however, and is now much leaner than before.

She shared her diet tips such as refraining from eating past 6 in the afternoon and cutting back on carbs, opting instead for protein-rich dishes.

"There seems no need for her to lose any more weight," commented one fan. "She is beautiful at every size," commented another in agreement.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

