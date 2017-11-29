1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

This Girl Group Member Formerly Dubbed "Giant Baby" Shares Her Weight Loss Tips

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Suzy of Miss A. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

Suzy of Miss A. Photo from JYP Entertainment.

The singer-actress Suzy often fell prey to hate comments shaming her figure ever since her debut days.

"She is beautiful at every size," said one fan.

Along with Sulli f(x) and Kang Ji-young of KARA, Suzy used to be called "a giant baby" for her "plump figure."

Suzy succeeded in weight loss, however, and is now much leaner than before.

She shared her diet tips such as refraining from eating past 6 in the afternoon and cutting back on carbs, opting instead for protein-rich dishes.

"There seems no need for her to lose any more weight," commented one fan. "She is beautiful at every size," commented another in agreement.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT