Confusing Contradictory On-site Testimonies Regarding Taeyeon's Car Crash

Girl group SNSD's Taeyeon is responsible for a 3-car crash which took place on Nov. 28, Seoul.

Did Taeyeon abuse her power as a celebrity over severely hurt victims?

While SM Entertainment has issued on the official statement on the matter, a web user claiming to be the victim has posted controversial details of the accident. However, another web user, identified as the tow truck driver on site, testifies contradicting claims of the accident, confusing fans and the public.

Photo posted by &#39;victim&#39;(left) and photo posted by &#39;tow truck driver&#39; of the car accident scene.

SNSD Taeyeon. Photo from Instagram @taeyeon_ss

According to Gangnam Police Station, Seoul, around 08:00 pm, Taeyeon, on route from subway line no.7 Hak-dong Station, Gangnam, to Nonhyeon Station in her Benz, rear-ended a K5 taxi in front of her, causing the taxi to crash into the Audi in front.

The police stated "Whereas the two taxi passengers were taken to the hospital, they only suffered minor injuries," and that "the Audi driver, saying he wasn't hurt, went home."

The police added "Taeyeon, stating that she was hurt, was taken to the hospital," and clarified that "Taeyeon is not suspected to have been driving under influence. We've planned for further investigation later, letting her go at the time."

The Instagram post of the self-claimed victim going viral online. Photo from online community.

The self-claimed victim, via Instagram, expressed anger at the police and emergency crew, who supposedly gave Taeyeon special treatment over others who were injured more severely. Such claims, however, are not verified.

The web user stated "the emergency crew ignored the severely hurt victims, saying that the perpetrator(Taeyeon) needed to be taken to the hospital first" and "while the taxi driver's neck was deeply cut, spilling blood, the driver was kept from getting on the emergency truck, since the vehicle was to be used for Taeyeon" "Taeyeon, nonchalantly asking the others is they were okay, casually tapped on our shoulders, as if she was talking to someone lower than her."

The writer suggested that Taeyeon had abused her celebrity status, getting special treatment over others. The post is going viral online, via online communities and social media.

As the Instagram post went viral, another web user claiming to have been on the scene wrote a lengthy post on the Internet. Some say that the second post has the intention of countering the controversial victim's post.

Photo and comment of self-claimed tow truck driver on site, posted on facebook. Photo from Insight&#39;s Facebook account.

The web user, identifying himself as the tow truck driver on site, testified details of the accident.

The post stated that "Taeyeon, startled by the accident, was busy calling her insurance company. She never got in the ambulance car, and instead was driven by her manager." The post added "the taxi driver was bleeding, but the driver was also busy calling the insurance company, with no intention of using the emergency truck.

Emergency workers stepped back when the driver said he/she was okay," and that "Taeyeon, terrified and shaking, showed utmost concern for the victims."

Photo and comment of self-claimed tow truck driver on site, posted on facebook. Photo from Insight&#39;s Facebook account.

The tow truck driver once again commented "I'm not lying one bit. Taeyeon went nowhere near the ambulance truck. I hope to clarify any misunderstandings."

Photo from Instagram @taeyeon_ss

Taeyeon's agency, SM Entertainment issued an official statement, saying that "Taeyeon is to blame for the accident," and "we offer our sincerest apologies to those hurt and will do our best to clear up the accident."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

