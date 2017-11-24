1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Who Is This Top Boy Group Member's Bias in TWICE?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JYP ENTERTAINMENT

Photo from JYP ENTERTAINMENT

TWICE is one of the hottest K-pop girl groups nowadays, and it is no surprise that even boy group members are falling head over heels for them.

These selfies speak for themselves.

Kim Hee-chul of Super Junior is the social butterfly of the K-pop universe. His Instagram feed boasts hundreds of intimate selfies with big-name stars. It is pretty evident he is the life of the party wherever he goes.

However, even Kim, who is literally friends with everyone, seems to have a favorite.

Kim Hee-chul was spotted at TWICE's concert in June. He was holding signs that read "I will always be waiting for you" and "TWICE_ONCE_Let's go ♥."

Kim Hee-chul at TWICE&#39;s June concert

Kim Hee-chul at TWICE&#39;s June concert

So he's clearly a TWICE fan, but does he have a bias? Based on his Instagram, the answer to this question seems pretty self-explanatory.

We get it, Hee-chul. There is no need for clarification here - these selfies speak for themselves!

Momo of TWICE [Photo from JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Momo of TWICE [Photo from JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT