Who Is This Top Boy Group Member's Bias in TWICE?

TWICE is one of the hottest K-pop girl groups nowadays, and it is no surprise that even boy group members are falling head over heels for them.

These selfies speak for themselves.

Kim Hee-chul of Super Junior is the social butterfly of the K-pop universe. His Instagram feed boasts hundreds of intimate selfies with big-name stars. It is pretty evident he is the life of the party wherever he goes.

However, even Kim, who is literally friends with everyone, seems to have a favorite.

Kim Hee-chul was spotted at TWICE's concert in June. He was holding signs that read "I will always be waiting for you" and "TWICE_ONCE_Let's go ♥."

So he's clearly a TWICE fan, but does he have a bias? Based on his Instagram, the answer to this question seems pretty self-explanatory.

We get it, Hee-chul. There is no need for clarification here - these selfies speak for themselves!

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

