"Borderline animal cruelty"…The Two Times Sulli Pulled the Worst Instagram Stunt

The twenty-three-year-old actress Sulli wields considerable influence in the social media universe, with 3.3 million Instagram followers.

Whether intentionally or not, she has had her fair share of Instagram scandal due to the controversial nature of her posts, one of which includes clips that raise suspicions of animal cruelty.

During one of her Instagram lives, Sulli started biting her Sphynx cat. Yes, you heard it right. Her cat wasn't the one doing the biting, she was.

It was one of the more controversial moments - even for Sulli - that left her fans raising their eyebrows. While it is difficult to tell whether the cat was actually in pain or not, her behavior certainly seems odd. Biting and licking the cat's skin is a habit alien to most cat owners.

"Maybe her cat should train her not to bite," read one comment. "This is borderline animal cruelty," read another.

This wasn't the only instance Sulli displayed ethically questionable conduct towards animals.

Sulli uploaded a video of a dying eel where she was laughing and mocking as it sizzled on a grill. "Save me, save me!" she dubbed over the video.

She took down the video, which left many aghast with her callousness and insensitivity, as negative responses poured in.

"Maybe you shouldn't eat eels then," Sulli later responded, firing back at the reproachful comments, saying that "you people are even meaner."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

