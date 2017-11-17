1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Updates of ex-SNSD Tiffany in L.A. is Stunning

중앙일보

입력

from Instagram

from Instagram

Tiffany shared her whereabouts after leaving SM Entertainment, ending her 10 years as a member of SNSD(Girls' Generation).
Fashion magazine CeCi, on Nov. 16th, after a photo shoot and an interview, shared Tiffany's updates online.

from Instagram

from Instagram

from Instagram

from Instagram

from Instagram

from Instagram

Tiffany dreams of her debut as an actor in the U.S. entertainment industry.

from Instagram

from Instagram

Tiffany stated that "everyone says an Asian making a debut in the U.S. entertainment industry is difficult. I know nothing's easy, I just give it my best shot. I choose to polish my acting rather than simply worrying about the future."

from Instagram

from Instagram

Tiffany, wrapping up her interview, said that she "hoped to be a good influence on the young who pursue a career in the entertainment industry."

Tiffany shares her thoughts and updates fans on her daily life in L.A.

from Tiffany&#39;s Instagram

from Tiffany&#39;s Instagram

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT