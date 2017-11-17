Updates of ex-SNSD Tiffany in L.A. is Stunning

Tiffany shared her whereabouts after leaving SM Entertainment, ending her 10 years as a member of SNSD(Girls' Generation).

Fashion magazine CeCi, on Nov. 16th, after a photo shoot and an interview, shared Tiffany's updates online.

Tiffany dreams of her debut as an actor in the U.S. entertainment industry.

Tiffany stated that "everyone says an Asian making a debut in the U.S. entertainment industry is difficult. I know nothing's easy, I just give it my best shot. I choose to polish my acting rather than simply worrying about the future."

Tiffany, wrapping up her interview, said that she "hoped to be a good influence on the young who pursue a career in the entertainment industry."

Tiffany shares her thoughts and updates fans on her daily life in L.A.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

