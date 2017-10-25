1 읽는 중

What Happened to the Man Who Tried to Blame G-Dragon after Breaking His $260,000 Chandelier

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

G-Dragon and his 26-million-dollar chandelier

G-Dragon and his 26-million-dollar chandelier

One man shattered G-Dragon’s 26-million-dollar chandelier at the singer’s famous café located in Jeju, Korea, and then left comments online that baffled many.

He said, “This is why I always liked Taeyang better.”

On October 2, an unidentified man posted online that he shattered G-Dragon’s pricey chandelier.

The chandelier wrecked by the man is designed by a renowned French designer Philippe Starck for the French jewelry brand Baccarat, and only 50 pieces of this limited edition chandelier exist in the world.

&#39;The Etrange Zenith Sur La Lagune&#39; that adorned G-Dragon&#39;s café is the French luxury brand Baccarat&#39;s limited edition chandelier

&#39;The Etrange Zenith Sur La Lagune&#39; that adorned G-Dragon&#39;s café is the French luxury brand Baccarat&#39;s limited edition chandelier

Although G-Dragon spared the man from paying for this rare and expensive lighting, he did ask him to pay for the repair work, which, according to the chandelier destroyer, is estimated to cost about 350 dollars. Despite G-Dragon’s generous proposal, the man still expressed discontent and frustration, commenting that “[G-Dragon] asked me to pay for the repair work. This is why I always liked Taeyang better.”

Some voiced sympathy, saying that G-Dragon should not have placed the chandelier in a place that could have potentially hurt his customers. However, the said chandelier had been surrounded by ornaments and purposely made inaccessible to visitors due to concerns of damage.

The man did acknowledge this fact in another comment, and revealed that he had tried to walk across the blocked area in an attempt to take a shot of the nice view.

The broken chandelier had previously been fenced and made inaccessible as to prevent damage or customer injury.

The broken chandelier had previously been fenced and made inaccessible as to prevent damage or customer injury.

When the public opinion turned critical, he tried to excuse himself by adding that there was supposedly another man before him who broke the chandelier, but got away from paying by sneaking away.

His claims are unproven. Still, his reproach towards G-Dragon, who let him off without paying for the broken chandelier, garnered much criticism and he later deleted his comments.

By Arin Kimkim.arin@joongang.co.kr

