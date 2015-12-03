[전문] 저커버그가 딸에게 보내는 편지

사랑하는 맥스에게,

엄마와 아빠는 네가 우리에게 줄 희망을 묘사할 단어를 아직도 고르지 못했단다. 너의 새로운 삶은 가능성으로 가득 차 있을 것이고, 우리는 네가 행복하고 건강하기를 바라고 있어.

다른 모든 부모들과 마찬가지로 우리도 맥스가 지금보다 더 나은 세상에서 살기를 바라고 있어. 신문의 헤드라인은 종종 잘못된 것에 초점을 맞추지만 세상은 여러 방면에서 더 나아지고 있단다. 의학기술은 향상되고, 가난은 줄어들고, 지식은 더 깊어지고 있어. 사람들은 서로 연결되고 있어. 모든 분야의 기술적 진전은 너의 삶이 오늘날 우리가 살고 있는 세상보다 더 극적으로 좋아질 것이라는 것을 의미한단다.

우리 역시 세상을 좋게 만들기 위해서 우리의 역할을 할 거야. 이는 단지 우리가 너를 사랑하기 때문이 아니라 우리는 다음 세대의 모든 아이들에게 도덕적 책임감을 가지고 있기 때문이란다.

우리는 모든 생명이 동등한 가치를 지니고 있다고 믿고 있어. 그리고 여기에는 오늘을 살고 있는 사람들뿐만 아니라 미래를 살아갈 더 많은 사람들도 포함되지. 사회는 이미 이 세상에 와있는 사람들뿐 아니라 세상으로 올 사람들의 삶을 개선하기 위해 투자할 의무가 있어.

그러나 지금 우리는 너의 세대가 맞이할 문제에 우리의 자원을 집중하지 못하고 있어. 질병을 생각해보자꾸나. 오늘날 우리는 너의 세대가 질병에 걸리지 않기 위해 연구에 투자하는 것보다 50배 더 많은 비용을 당장 아픈 사람들을 치료하는 데 사용하고 있어.

의학이 진짜 과학이 된 지는 100년이 채 되지 않았지만 우리는 몇가지 질병이 완치되는 것을 보았단다. 기술이 발전함에 따라 우리는 향후 100년 안에 대부분의 질병을 예방하고 치료하고 관리하게 될 거야.

현재 사람들은 대부분 5가지 이유 때문에 죽는단다. 심장병과 암, 뇌졸중, 신경퇴행성 질환 그리고 감염성 질환이야.

일단 너의 세대와 너의 자녀 세대가 질병으로 고통받아서는 안된다는 생각을 하게 됐고, 그 미래를 현실로 만들기 위해 우리가 미래에 좀 더 투자해야 한다는 의무감을 갖게 됐어.

질병을 치료하는 것은 시간이 필요하단다. 짧은 시간이 필요하기도 하지만 5년에서 10년이 걸리기도 해. 우리가 대단한 차이를 만드는 것처럼 보이지 않을 수도 있어. 하지만 오늘 심은 씨앗은 장기간에 걸쳐 성장할 것이고, 언젠가 너와 너의 아이들은 우리가 단지 상상만 했던 것을 보게 될 거야. 질병으로 고통받는 사람이 없는 세상 말이야.

이뿐만이 아니라 비슷한 도전들이 많아. 만약 우리 사회가 이 엄청난 도전에 더 많은 에너지를 쏟는다면, 우리는 너의 세대에게 더 나은 세상을 남겨줄 수 있을 거야.

미래 세대를 위해 집중할 2가지 희망: 인간 잠재력의 진보와 평등 증진

제가 우리보다 100배 더 많이 경험하고 배울 수 있을까? 우리 세대는 질병을 치료해 네가 더 오래, 건강하게 살 수 있을까? 우리는 세상을 연결해 모든 생각, 사람, 기회에 접근할 수 있을까? 우리가 더 청정한 에너지를 만들어내, 오늘날 환경을 보호하기 위해 못했던 것들로 너는 우리가 상상하지 못한 무언가를 만들어낼 수 있을까? 우리가 기업가 정신을 배양해 너는 어떤 사업이든 구축하고 어떤 도전도 해결해 내면서 평화와 번영을 일궈낼 수 있을까?

평등을 확대하는 것은 모든 사람이 태어난 국가, 가족, 환경과 관계없이 누구나 기회에 접근할 수 있도록 하는 거란다. 우리 사회는 단지 정의와 자애를 위해서가 아니라 위대한 인간성의 진보를 위해서 이것을 해야만 하는거란다.

많은 사람들은 오늘날 그들이 누려야할 가능성을 빼앗기고 있어. 우리의 잠재력을 최대한 달성할 수 있는 유일한 방법은 전 세계 모든 사람들의 재능, 생각과 공헌을 통한 방법이란다.

우리 세대가 가난과 기아를 없앨 수 있을까? 우리가 모든 이들에게 기본적인 의료를 제공할 수 있을까? 우리는 포용하고 환영하는 공동체 사회를 만들 수 있을까? 우리는 모든 다른 나라의 사람들과도 평화적이고 상호 이해하는 관계를 만들 수 있을까? 우리는 진정으로 여성과 아이, 소수집단, 이민자, 문명세계와 교류한 적 없는 부족들에게도 권리를 줄 수 있을까?

만약 우리 세대가 올바른 투자를 한다면, 이들 질문의 대답은 ‘그렇다’가 될 거야. 너의 생애 동안에 그렇게 되기를 희망한단다.

이런 목표들을 달성하려면 실행을 위한 새로운 접근법이 필요해.

우리는 25년, 50년, 100년 이상의 장기적인 투자를 해야해. 가장 위대한 도전들은 대단히 장기적인 시간을 요구하는데 짧은 기간의 생각으로는 해결될 수 없어.

우리는 우리가 봉사하는 사람들과 직접적으로 연결되어야 해. 그들의 필요와 욕구를 이해하지 못한다면 그들에게 권한을 부여할 수 없거든.

우리는 변화를 위한 기술을 개발해야 해. 많은 기관들은 이런 도전에 자금을 투자하지만 대부분의 진보는 혁신을 통한 생산성 증대를 이룰 수 있거든.

우리는 토론을 형성하기 위해 정치와 공개적인 지지에 참여해야 해. 많은 기관들이 이것을 꺼리지만 진보는 꾸준히 지지를 받아야 해.

우리는 각 분야의 가장 강력하고 독립적인 리더들을 지지해야 해. 전문가들과의 파트너십은 우리들의 노력보다 사명을 달성하기 위해 더 효과적이야.

우리는 내일을 위한 교훈을 얻기 위해 지금 위험을 감수해야 해. 우리는 시작 단계에 있으며 우리가 시도한 많은 것들이 실패할 지라도 우리는 계속 듣고 배우고 발전해 나갈꺼야.

개별화된 학습과 인터넷 엑세스 그리고 공동체 교육과 의료에 관한 우리의 경험이 철학을 형성한단다.

우리의 세대는 우리의 관심사나 욕구와 관계없이 누구나 같은 공간에서 같은 내용을 배우는 교실에서 성장했어.

너의 세대는 엔지니어,의료 종사자, 작가 혹은 단체 리더 같이 네가 무엇이 되고 싶은 지에 대한 목표를 세우게 될 거야. 너는 네가 가장 잘 배울 수 있는 방법과 어디에 집중해야 하는 지를 이해할 수 있는 기술을 지니게 될 거야. 네가 가장 관심을 갖는 분야에서 빠르게 발전하게 될 것이고, 너에게 가장 힘든 분야에서 네가 필요한 만큼 도움을 받게 될거야. 너는 오늘날 학교에서 제공하지 않는 토픽들을 탐구하게 될 거야. 너의 선생님들은 네가 너의 목표를 성취할 수 있도록 보다 나은 툴과 데이터를 갖고 널 도와줄거야.

또한 전 세계의 학생들은 좋은 학교가 근처에 없더라도 개별화된 온라인 학습 도구를 사용할 수 있게 될 거야. 물론 모두에게 동등한 출발을 제공하기 위해서는 기술 이상의 것이 필요하게 될테지. 그러나 개별화된 학습은 모든 아이들에게 더 나은 교육과 동등한 기회를 주는 안정적인 하나의 방법이 될 수 있을거야.

우리는 이제 이런 기술들을 구축해 나갈 것이고 결과는 매우 희망적이야. 학생들이 시험에서 좋은 결과를 얻을 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 그들이 원하는 어떤 것이든 배움에 기술과 자신감을 습득하게 될거야. 그리고 이런 여정은 막 시작했어. 기술과 교수법은 네가 학교를 다니는 동안 매년 급진적으로 개선될거야.

너의 엄마와 나는 학생들을 가르치고 있는데, 이것들을 실현하기 위해 무엇이 필요한지 알게 되었단다. 전세계 학교들이 개별화된 학습방식을 채택하도록 하려면 교육계의 강력한 리더들과의 협업이 필요해. 지역 공동체와 연계가 필요하고 그래서 샌프란시스코 베이 지역 사회에서 시작했지. 새로운 기술 구축과 새로운 아이디어를 시도해볼 필요가 있었거든. 목표를 달성하기에 앞서 많은 시행착오들을 경험하게 될거야.

그러나 일단 너희 세대를 위해 우리가 만들어야 할 세계를 이해하게 된다면 우리는 이것들을 실현하기 위해 미래에 대한 투자에 집중해야 한단다.

우리는 이것을 함께 할 수 있단다. 개별화된 교육은 좋은 학교의 학생들 뿐만 아니라 인터넷이 연결된 누구나 동등한 교육의 기회를 제공 받을 수 있도록 돕게 될거야.

너희 세대를 위한 최고의 기회는 모든 사람들이 인터넷에 접속할 수 있기에 가능해지는거란다.

사람들은 대게 인터넷을 오락이나 통신을 위한 것으로 여기지만 대다수의 사람들에게 인터넷은 생명줄과 같은 존재야.

좋은 학교가 근처에 없는 사람들에겐 교육의 기회를 제공하고 근처에 병원이 없다면 인터넷은 질병을 피하고 건강한 아이들을 양육할 수 있는 방법에 대한 건강 정보를 제공해주지. 근처에 은행이 없다면 인터넷은 금융 서비스를 제공하기도 한단다. 재정 상태가 좋지 않다면 인터넷은 직업과 기회들에 대한 접근을 제공한단다.

인터넷은 너무 중요해서 인터넷 접속이 가능해진 10명 중 한 명은 빈곤에서 벗어나고 새로운 직업 하나가 생겨난단다.

그러나 인구의 반 이상인 40억 명이 넘는 사람들이 인터넷을 사용하지 못하고 있는게 현실이야.

우리 세대가 그들과 연결할 수 있다면 우리는 수 억명의 사람을 빈곤에서 벗어나게 할 수 있단다.또한 우리는 수 억명의 아이들을 교육시키고 질병 퇴치를 도움으로써 수 백만의 생명을 구할 수 있어.

이것은 기술과 파트너십에 의해 발전될 수 있는 또 다른 장기 과제란다. 인터넷을 더 저렴하게, 먼 지역까지 공급하는 것은 새로운 기술의 도입을 필요로 한단다. 정부와 비영리 단체 그리고 기업들과의 협업이 필요할거야. 그들이 필요로 하는 것을 이해하기 위해 지역사회와 연계가 필요할거야. 좋은 사람들은 전진하기 위한 최선의 길에 대해 다양한 생각을 갖게 될 것이고, 우리는 우리가 성공하기에 앞서 다양한 노력들을 시도하게 될거야.

그러나 다함께 우리는 성공할 수 있고 더 공정한 세상을 만들 수 있을 거야.

기술은 그 자체로 해결책이 될수는 없단다. 더 나은 세상을 만드는 것은 강하고 건강한 공동체를 구축하는 것에서 시작되는거란다.

아이들은 배울 때 최상의 기회를 갖게 되지. 그리고 아이들은 건강할 때 가장 잘 배우는 법이란다.

건강은 사랑하는 가족과 좋은 영양공급 그리고 안전하고 안정적인 환경이 바탕이 되어야 하는거란다.

어린 시절 질병을 앓은 어린아이들은 종종 덜 건강한 마음과 신체를 갖게 된단다. 연구결과는 뇌 발달 과정에서 겪은 물리적 변화가 낮은 인식능력으로 이어진다는 것을 보여주고 있어.

너의 엄마는 의사이자 교육자야. 그리고 그녀는 이런 문제를 먼저 알아봤단다. 만약 네가 건강하지 못한 유년시절을 보낸다면 너의 완전한 잠재력을 보여주기 힘들 거야.

음식을 먹을 수 있는지, 살 곳이 있는지에 대해 걱정하게 된다면, 또는 약물중독이나 범죄에 대한 걱정에 빠진다면 너의 완전한 잠재력을 발휘할 수 있겠지.

만약 네가 피부 색깔 때문에 대학에 가는 대신 감옥에 갈 것이라는 두려움에 빠진다면, 너의 법률적 지위로 인해 너의 가족들이 국외로 추방 당할 것이라는 두려움에 빠진다면, 종교나 성적 취향, 성적 정체성으로 인해 폭력의 희생자가 될 것이라는 두려움에 빠져 있다면 너의 잠재력을 완전히 발휘할 수 없을 거야.

우리에겐 이런 문제들을 이해할 기관이 필요하단다. 이것이 맥스의 엄마가 만들고 있는 새로운 학교의 철학이란다.

학교, 건강 센터, 학부모단체, 지방정부와 손잡고 어린아이들이 어렸을 때부터 잘 먹고 보호받도록 해서 우리는 이 불평등을 고칠 수 있단다. 이렇게 되면 우리는 모든 사람들에게 동등한 기회를 줄 수 있게 될 거야.

이 모델을 발전시키는데는 몇년이 걸리게 될거야. 그러나 인간의 잠재력이 얼마나 무한한지와 평등을 증진시키는 것이 밀접하게 관련되어 있는 지에 대한 또 하나의 사례란다.

너희 세대가 더 좋은 세상에서 살 수 있도록 우리 세대가 할 수 있는 일은 훨씬 많아.

오늘 엄마와 나는 이러한 어려움을 해결하기 위해서 우리가 할 수 있는 작은 부분을 행하며 일생을 보내기로 했단다. 앞으로 오랫동안 아빠가 페이스북 CEO로 계속해서 일하기는 하겠지만 이런 문제들은 너무도 중요해서 맥스나 우리가 나이가 들 때까지 기다릴 수는 없었단다. 젊은 나이에 시작해서 우리는 우리의 삶 전반에 걸쳐 변화를 보고 싶단다.

맥스가 새로운 세대의 ‘챈 저커버그 가족’을 시작함에 따라 우리는 ‘챈 저커버그 이니셔티브’를 시작했어. 전 세계의 사람들이 인간의 가능성을 개발하기 위해 서로 모이고, 다음 세대의 아이들을 위해 평등을 확대하기 위해서야.

우리는 우리가 사는 동안 이 책무를 다하기 위해 우리가 가지고 있는 450억달러에 달하는 페이스북 주식의 99%를 기부할 생각이야. 우리는 그것이 우리의 도전에 필요한 모든 자원과 비교하면 작은 기여라는 점을 알고 있어. 그러나 우리는 우리가 할 수 있는 일을 할 거고, 많은 다른 사람들도 함께 할 거야.

일단 새로운 가정이 안정되고 출산 및 육아 휴직에서 복귀하는 몇달 후에 우리는 더 세부적인 사항들을 공유하게 될거야. 너는 우리가 왜, 그리고 어떻게 이것들을 실행할지에 대해 많은 의문을 가질 수 있겠지.

부모가 되고 인생의 다음 장으로 넘어가면서 우리는 이것이 가능하게 해준 모든 이들에게 깊은 감사의 뜻을 함께 하고 싶단다.

우리는 강한 글로벌 커뮤니티를 갖고 있기에 이 일을 할 수 있는 거야. 페이스북은 다음 세대를 위한 세상을 발전시켜나갈 자원들을 창출했어. 모든 페이스북 커뮤니티의 모든 멤버들이 이 일에 기여하고 있단다.

우리는 우리의 멘토들, 파트너들, 그리고 이 분야를 구축하는데 기여한 경이로운 사람들의 도움이 있어야만 이런 기회들을 향해 나아갈 수가 있어.

사랑하는 가족과 친구들, 멋진 동료들과 함께 하기에 이 커뮤니티와 미션에 봉사하는데에만 집중할 수 있는 거란다. 우리는 네가 너의 인생에서도 이렇게 깊이 영감을 주는 관계들을 만들어 나가길 바라고 있어.

맥스야, 우리는 너를 사랑하는 동시에 너와 모든 어린이들에게 더 좋은 세상을 물려줘야 할 무거운 책임을 느낀단다. 네가 우리에게 사랑과 희망과 기쁨을 주듯이 너의 삶도 사랑과 희망과 기쁨이 가득하기를 빈다. 네가 이 세상에 무엇을 보여줄지 무척 기다려지는구나.

사랑하는,

엄마와 아빠가

A letter to our daughter

Dear Max, Your mother and I don't yet have the words to describe the hope you give us for the future. Your new life is full of promise, and we hope you will be happy and healthy so you can explore it fully. You've already given us a reason to reflect on the world we hope you live in. Like all parents, we want you to grow up in a world better than ours today. While headlines often focus on what's wrong, in many ways the world is getting better. Health is improving. Poverty is shrinking. Knowledge is growing. People are connecting. Technological progress in every field means your life should be dramatically better than ours today. We will do our part to make this happen, not only because we love you, but also because we have a moral responsibility to all children in the next generation. We believe all lives have equal value, and that includes the many more people who will live in future generations than live today. Our society has an obligation to invest now to improve the lives of all those coming into this world, not just those already here. But right now, we don't always collectively direct our resources at the biggest opportunities and problems your generation will face. Consider disease. Today we spend about 50 times more as a society treating people who are sick than we invest in research so you won't get sick in the first place. Medicine has only been a real science for less than 100 years, and we've already seen complete cures for some diseases and good progress for others. As technology accelerates, we have a real shot at preventing, curing or managing all or most of the rest in the next 100 years. Today, most people die from five things -- heart disease, cancer, stroke, neurodegenerative and infectious diseases -- and we can make faster progress on these and other problems. Once we recognize that your generation and your children's generation may not have to suffer from disease, we collectively have a responsibility to tilt our investments a bit more towards the future to make this reality. Your mother and I want to do our part. Curing disease will take time. Over short periods of five or ten years, it may not seem like we're making much of a difference. But over the long term, seeds planted now will grow, and one day, you or your children will see what we can only imagine: a world without suffering from disease. There are so many opportunities just like this. If society focuses more of its energy on these great challenges, we will leave your generation a much better world. Our hopes for your generation focus on two ideas: advancing human potential and promoting equality. Advancing human potential is about pushing the boundaries on how great a human life can be. Can you learn and experience 100 times more than we do today? Can our generation cure disease so you live much longer and healthier lives? Can we connect the world so you have access to every idea, person and opportunity? Can we harness more clean energy so you can invent things we can't conceive of today while protecting the environment? Can we cultivate entrepreneurship so you can build any business and solve any challenge to grow peace and prosperity? Promoting equality is about making sure everyone has access to these opportunities -- regardless of the nation, families or circumstances they are born into. Our society must do this not only for justice or charity, but for the greatness of human progress. Today we are robbed of the potential so many have to offer. The only way to achieve our full potential is to channel the talents, ideas and contributions of every person in the world. Can our generation eliminate poverty and hunger? Can we provide everyone with basic healthcare? Can we build inclusive and welcoming communities? Can we nurture peaceful and understanding relationships between people of all nations? Can we truly empower everyone -- women, children, underrepresented minorities, immigrants and the unconnected? If our generation makes the right investments, the answer to each of these questions can be yes -- and hopefully within your lifetime. This mission -- advancing human potential and promoting equality -- will require a new approach for all working towards these goals. We must make long term investments over 25, 50 or even 100 years. The greatest challenges require very long time horizons and cannot be solved by short term thinking. We must engage directly with the people we serve. We can't empower people if we don't understand the needs and desires of their communities. We must build technology to make change. Many institutions invest money in these challenges, but most progress comes from productivity gains through innovation. We must participate in policy and advocacy to shape debates. Many institutions are unwilling to do this, but progress must be supported by movements to be sustainable. We must back the strongest and most independent leaders in each field. Partnering with experts is more effective for the mission than trying to lead efforts ourselves. We must take risks today to learn lessons for tomorrow. We're early in our learning and many things we try won't work, but we'll listen and learn and keep improving. Our experience with personalized learning, internet access, and community education and health has shaped our philosophy. Our generation grew up in classrooms where we all learned the same things at the same pace regardless of our interests or needs. Your generation will set goals for what you want to become -- like an engineer, health worker, writer or community leader. You'll have technology that understands how you learn best and where you need to focus. You'll advance quickly in subjects that interest you most, and get as much help as you need in your most challenging areas. You'll explore topics that aren't even offered in schools today. Your teachers will also have better tools and data to help you achieve your goals. Even better, students around the world will be able to use personalized learning tools over the internet, even if they don't live near good schools. Of course it will take more than technology to give everyone a fair start in life, but personalized learning can be one scalable way to give all children a better education and more equal opportunity. We're starting to build this technology now, and the results are already promising. Not only do students perform better on tests, but they gain the skills and confidence to learn anything they want. And this journey is just beginning. The technology and teaching will rapidly improve every year you're in school. Your mother and I have both taught students and we've seen what it takes to make this work. It will take working with the strongest leaders in education to help schools around the world adopt personalized learning. It will take engaging with communities, which is why we're starting in our San Francisco Bay Area community. It will take building new technology and trying new ideas. And it will take making mistakes and learning many lessons before achieving these goals. But once we understand the world we can create for your generation, we have a responsibility as a society to focus our investments on the future to make this reality. Together, we can do this. And when we do, personalized learning will not only help students in good schools, it will help provide more equal opportunity to anyone with an internet connection. Many of the greatest opportunities for your generation will come from giving everyone access to the internet. People often think of the internet as just for entertainment or communication. But for the majority of people in the world, the internet can be a lifeline. It provides education if you don't live near a good school. It provides health information on how to avoid diseases or raise healthy children if you don't live near a doctor. It provides financial services if you don't live near a bank. It provides access to jobs and opportunities if you don't live in a good economy. The internet is so important that for every 10 people who gain internet access, about one person is lifted out of poverty and about one new job is created. Yet still more than half of the world's population -- more than 4 billion people -- don't have access to the internet. If our generation connects them, we can lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. We can also help hundreds of millions of children get an education and save millions of lives by helping people avoid disease. This is another long term effort that can be advanced by technology and partnership. It will take inventing new technology to make the internet more affordable and bring access to unconnected areas. It will take partnering with governments, non-profits and companies. It will take engaging with communities to understand what they need. Good people will have different views on the best path forward, and we will try many efforts before we succeed. But together we can succeed and create a more equal world. Technology can't solve problems by itself. Building a better world starts with building strong and healthy communities. Children have the best opportunities when they can learn. And they learn best when they're healthy. Health starts early -- with loving family, good nutrition and a safe, stable environment. Children who face traumatic experiences early in life often develop less healthy minds and bodies. Studies show physical changes in brain development leading to lower cognitive ability. Your mother is a doctor and educator, and she has seen this firsthand. If you have an unhealthy childhood, it's difficult to reach your full potential. If you have to wonder whether you'll have food or rent, or worry about abuse or crime, then it's difficult to reach your full potential. If you fear you'll go to prison rather than college because of the color of your skin, or that your family will be deported because of your legal status, or that you may be a victim of violence because of your religion, sexual orientation or gender identity, then it's difficult to reach your full potential. We need institutions that understand these issues are all connected. That's the philosophy of the new type of school your mother is building. By partnering with schools, health centers, parent groups and local governments, and by ensuring all children are well fed and cared for starting young, we can start to treat these inequities as connected. Only then can we collectively start to give everyone an equal opportunity. It will take many years to fully develop this model. But it's another example of how advancing human potential and promoting equality are tightly linked. If we want either, we must first build inclusive and healthy communities. For your generation to live in a better world, there is so much more our generation can do. Today your mother and I are committing to spend our lives doing our small part to help solve these challenges. I will continue to serve as Facebook's CEO for many, many years to come, but these issues are too important to wait until you or we are older to begin this work. By starting at a young age, we hope to see compounding benefits throughout our lives. As you begin the next generation of the Chan Zuckerberg family, we also begin the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to join people across the world to advance human potential and promote equality for all children in the next generation. Our initial areas of focus will be personalized learning, curing disease, connecting people and building strong communities. We will give 99% of our Facebook shares -- currently about $45 billion -- during our lives to advance this mission. We know this is a small contribution compared to all the resources and talents of those already working on these issues. But we want to do what we can, working alongside many others. We'll share more details in the coming months once we settle into our new family rhythm and return from our maternity and paternity leaves. We understand you'll have many questions about why and how we're doing this. As we become parents and enter this next chapter of our lives, we want to share our deep appreciation for everyone who makes this possible. We can do this work only because we have a strong global community behind us. Building Facebook has created resources to improve the world for the next generation. Every member of the Facebook community is playing a part in this work. We can make progress towards these opportunities only by standing on the shoulders of experts -- our mentors, partners and many incredible people whose contributions built these fields. And we can only focus on serving this community and this mission because we are surrounded by loving family, supportive friends and amazing colleagues. We hope you will have such deep and inspiring relationships in your life too. Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children. We wish you a life filled with the same love, hope and joy you give us. We can't wait to see what you bring to this world. Love, Mom and Dad