[THINK ENGLISH] 자율주행 택시 서비스 ‘로보라이드’, 강남 거리에서 운행

현대차는 목요일 강남에서 로보택시 시범 서비스를 시작했다. [현대모터]

Later this year, two "self-driving" taxis will be plying the streets of Gangnam, southern Seoul. Hyundai Motor and Kia said Thursday they will soon start offering RoboRide, which will employ an Ioniq 5 with Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities.

RoboRide ready to roll on Gangnam roads

자율주행 택시 서비스 ‘로보라이드’, 강남 거리에서 운행

Friday, June 10, 2022

roll: 굴리다

ply: 정기적으로 다니다, 왕복하다

self-driving: 자율주행의

autonomous: 자율적인

capability: 능력

올해 말 두 대의 자율주행 택시가 서울 강남 거리를 다니게 될 것이다. 현대·기아차는 목요일 자율주행 4단계 기술이 적용된 아이오닉5로 ‘로보라이드’ 서비스를 시작할 예정이라고 밝혔다.

A Level 4 autonomous car is able to operate on its own but may need human intervention.

autonomous car: 자율주행 자동차

operate: 가동하다, 작동되다

on one’s own: 혼자서, 자력으로

intervention: 개입

자율주행 4단계 자동차는 스스로 운행할 수 있지만 인간의 개입이 조금 필요할 수 있다.

Customers will be able to call the RoboRide using a smartphone app. The system is currently being beta tested by a group of people selected for the task. The i.M. app from Jin Mobility is being used for the test.

beta test: 베타테스트, 시험 서비스

승객들은 스마트폰 앱으로 로보라이드를 부를 수 있다. 이 시스템은 현재 베타테스트 중이다. 베타테스트 기간 동안에는 진모빌리티가 개발한 I.M 앱이 테스트에 사용되고 있다.

The driverless taxi will operate on 48.8 kilometers (30 miles) of road in Gangnam, including Teheranro and Gangnamdae-ro, the two of the most crowded areas in Seoul. The territory could be extended to 76.1 kilometers of roads next year, Hyundai Motor said.

driverless: 운전자 없는

territory: 지역, 영토

extend: 연장하다, 확대하다

이 운전자 없는 택시는 서울에서 가장 붐비는 거리 중 하나인 테헤란로와 강남대로를 포함한 강남 일대 48.8km를 주행할 예정이다. 주행 지역은 내년에 76.1km까지 연장될 수 있다.

The service will be open to the public starting in August at the earliest. The RoboRide pilot service will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

pilot: 조종하다, 안내하다

pilot service: 시범서비스

서비스는 빠르면 오는 8월부터 일반에 공개될 것이다. 로보라이드 시범 서비스는 월~금요일 오전 10시부터 오후 4시까지 운영될 예정이다.

Up to three passengers can take the taxi at a time, and a safety driver will be in the driver's seat to respond to emergencies.

up to ~: ~까지



한 번에 승객 최대 3명까지를 태울 수 있고, 안전을 위한 운전자가 위급 상황에 대처하기 위해 운전석에 타게 된다.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Land Minister Won Hee-ryong were the fi rst passengers for the self-driving taxi Thursday, and they traveled about 3.4 kilometers around the Gangnam area for 20 minutes Thursday morning.

passenger: 승객

서울시 오세훈 시장과 국토교통부 원희룡 장관은 목요일 로보라이드의 첫 승객이었다. 그들은 목요일 오전 강남지역에서 3.4km를 약 20분 동안 주행했다.

"The Seoul Metropolitan Government has been presenting the ideal future of mobility, including the offering of the infrastructure for self-driving that can change people's lives and the city they live in," Oh said. "We will actively give support so that we can drive the autonomous driving industry and to allow people to experience the self-driving technology."

Seoul Metropolitan Government: 서울특별시청

mobility: 이동성



오세훈 시장은 "자율주행 인프라 제공 등 시민의 삶과 도시 공간을 바꾸는 미래상을 제시하고 있다"며 "미래 자율주행 산업을 끌어올리고 자율주행 기술을 경험해볼 수 있도록 적극적 지원을 아끼지 않을 것"이라고 말했다.