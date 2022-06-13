[THINK ENGLISH] 손흥민, 상대팀 칠레 선수들 싸움 말리며 ‘월클 인성’ 이미지 구축

손흥민이 7일 대전월드컵경기장에서 열린 칠레와의 친선전에서 한국의 두번째 골을 넣은 뒤 기뻐하고 있다. 이 경기는 손흥민의 100번째 A매치를 기록했다. [연합]

Son Heung-min's reputation as the nicest man in football received a boost on Tuesday after British media picked up on a moment in Monday's 2-0 win over Chile when the Korean captain stopped to break up an argument between two Chilean players.

Son Heung-min cements nice guy image by breaking up fight between Chilean players

손흥민, 상대팀 칠레 선수들 싸움 말리며 ‘월클 인성’ 이미지 구축

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Son Heung-min's reputation as the nicest man in football received a boost on Tuesday after British media picked up on a moment in Monday's 2-0 win over Chile when the Korean captain stopped to break up an argument between two Chilean players.

reputation: 평판, 명성

boost: 격려, 힘, 증가

축구계에서 이미 인성이 좋기로 알려진 손흥민은 지난 6일 칠레와의 평가전 도중 칠레 선수들의 다툼을 중재하는 모습이 영국 측 카메라에 잡히면서 더욱 좋은 평판을 굳히게 되었다.

Son, who scored Korea's second goal in his 100th appearance for the national team at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, was caught on camera breaking up a fight between Chile's Paulo Diaz and Benjamin Kuscevic.

손흥민은 대전월드컵경기장에서 열린 칠레와의 평가전이자 자신의 100번째 A매치에서 한국의 두번째 골을 넣으면서도 칠레의 파울로 디아스와 벤자민 쿠스체비치의 다툼을 중재하는 모습이 카메라에 잡혔다.

The pair, who were arguing at the halfway line, started bumping into each other and facing off when Son physically separated them, putting himself in the middle and forcing them apart before their own teammates stepped in to calm them down.

halfway line: (경기장의) 중앙선, 하프라인

step in: 개입하다

그 칠레 선수 둘은 경기장의 중앙선 쪽에서 서로 어깨를 부딪히며 화를 내며 싸울 기미가 보이자 손흥민이 나타나 물리적으로 두 선수들을 떨어뜨려 놓았고 다른 칠레 팀 선수들이 와서 둘을 진정시키기 전까지 두 선수 사이에 있었다.

Son's brief intervention was quickly spotted by fans and started to go viral online.

brief: 짧은, 잠시 동안의

intervention: 중재, 개입

손흥민이 중재하는 모습은 금방 팬들의 눈에 띄었고 온라인에서 알려지기 시작했다.

손흥민이 7일 대전월드컵경기장에서 열린 한국과 칠레의 친선전에서 칠레의 파울로 디아스와 벤자민 쿠스체비치의 싸움을 중재하고 있다. [사진 스포츠바이블 캡처]

Sport Bible, a popular British football news service, picked up on the story on Tuesday with a report headlined, "Heung-Min Son 'In Contention For Nobel Peace Prize' After Splitting Up Fight Between Chile Players."

contention for: (~을 얻기 위해) 다투는, 경쟁하는

영국 축구 전문 뉴스 서비스 스포츠 바이블은 7일 ‘손흥민, 칠레 선수들 싸움 말리며 노벨 평화상 후보로 올라’라는 헤드라인으로 손흥민의 소식을 전했다.

Korea beat Chile 2-0 on Tuesday with Premier League stars Hwang Hee-chan and Son scoring the goals. Discipline appeared to be an issue for the visitors throughout the match, with defender Alex Ibacache sent off at the start of the second half after receiving two yellow cards.

discipline: 규율, 징계, 훈육

be an issue: 문제가 되다

한국은 7일 칠레전에서 황희찬과 손흥민이 골을 넣으며 2-0으로 우승했다. 칠레는 후반전 시작과 함께 수비수 알렉스 이바카체가 두번째 옐로우 카드를 받으면서 퇴장을 당하는 등, 경기 내내 부족한 절제력이 문제가 되는 것으로 보였다.

The Chile game was the second of four friendlies the national team is scheduled to play this month. Korea earlier lost 5-1 to world No. 1 Brazil on Thursday last week.

friendly: 친선전

칠레전은 6월 예정된 한국의 네 번의 친선전 중 두 번째였다. 한국은 첫 친선전에서 브라질을 상대로 5-1로 패한 바 있다.