[THINK ENGLISH] 싸이, 가뭄에 ‘흠뻑쇼’ 때문에 비판받다

2018년 “흠뻑쇼”의 공연장에서 가수 싸이가 공연을 하고 있다. [연합]

PSY faces criticism for his 'water show' during drought

싸이, 가뭄에 ‘흠뻑쇼’ 때문에 비판받다

Monday, June 6, 2022

Singer PSY’s “PSY The Water Show 2022” is seeing backlash after it was revealed that each concert uses approximately 300 tons of water.

backlash: 뭇매, 비판

approximately: 약

가수 싸이의 “싸이 흠뻑쇼 2022”가 콘서트 한 회당 약 300톤의 물을 사용한다고 알려지면서 비난받고 있다.

The singer appeared on MBC's talk show “Radio Star” in May and revealed that “it’s all drinkable water. We spend a lot to buy all that water. Each concert requires about 300 tons. We use the performance venue’s water supplies as well as sprinkler trucks.”

appear: 출연하다

require: 필요하다

venue: 장소

water supply: 수도

sprinkler truck: 살수차

싸이는 지난달 MBC 토크쇼 “라디오스타”에 출연해 “전부 식수다. 물값이 많이 든다. 콘서트 회당 300톤 가량의 식수를 사용한다. 콘서트장에 수도와 살수차까지 동원한다”고 밝혔다.

The clip has been circulating online and the majority of criticism surfaced around Monday via social media and domestic news outlets.

circulate: 유포되다

majority: 대부분의

surface: 수면 위로 나타나다

해당 클립은 온라인에 유포되면서 월요일 즈음 SNS와 국내 언론을 통해 수면 위로 나타났다.

The criticism is largely due to the fact that Korea has been going through a severe nationwide draught since spring. Korea currently is short on water for agricultural use and even industrial water for the steel industry. This year, amid the drought, the show is being promoted using catchphrases such as “So much water that it will make you wonder if we scooped up the Han River.”

largely: 대체로, 주로

severe: 심각한

be short on~: ~가 부족하다

agricultural: 농업의

steel industry: 철강산업

amid: 와중에, 가운데

catchphrase: 유행어, 슬로건



한국이 봄부터 전국적으로 심각한 가뭄을 겪고 있다는 점 때문에 대체로 비판이 생기고 있다. 한국은 현재 농업용수와 철강산업용 공업용수가 부족하다. 가뭄 와중에 올해 흠뻑쇼는 “한강을 퍼왔나 싶을 정도의 방대한 물의 양”과 같은 유행어로 홍보되고 있다.