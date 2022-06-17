7 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

Think English

[THINK ENGLISH] 싸이, 가뭄에 ‘흠뻑쇼’ 때문에 비판받다

중앙일보

입력 2022.06.17 10:00

Think English

Think English’ 외 더 많은 상품도 함께 구독해보세요.

도 함께 구독하시겠어요?

Think English 다른 기사

Singer PSY performs during a run of ″The Water Show″ in 2018. [YONHAP]

Singer PSY performs during a run of ″The Water Show″ in 2018. [YONHAP]

2018년 “흠뻑쇼”의 공연장에서 가수 싸이가 공연을 하고 있다. [연합]

Singer PSY’s “PSY The Water Show 2022” is seeing backlash after it was revealed that each concert uses approximately 300 tons of water. The singer appeared on MBC's talk show “Radio Star” in May and revealed that “it’s all drinkable water. We spend..

PSY faces criticism for his 'water show' during drought

싸이, 가뭄에 ‘흠뻑쇼’ 때문에 비판받다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Monday, June 6, 2022

Singer PSY’s “PSY The Water Show 2022” is seeing backlash after it was revealed that each concert uses approximately 300 tons of water.

backlash: 뭇매, 비판

approximately: 약

가수 싸이의 “싸이 흠뻑쇼 2022”가 콘서트 한 회당 약 300톤의 물을 사용한다고 알려지면서 비난받고 있다.

The singer appeared on MBC's talk show “Radio Star” in May and revealed that “it’s all drinkable water. We spend a lot to buy all that water. Each concert requires about 300 tons. We use the performance venue’s water supplies as well as sprinkler trucks.”

appear: 출연하다

require: 필요하다

venue: 장소

water supply: 수도

sprinkler truck: 살수차

싸이는 지난달 MBC 토크쇼 “라디오스타”에 출연해 “전부 식수다. 물값이 많이 든다. 콘서트 회당 300톤 가량의 식수를 사용한다. 콘서트장에 수도와 살수차까지 동원한다”고 밝혔다.

The clip has been circulating online and the majority of criticism surfaced around Monday via social media and domestic news outlets.

circulate: 유포되다

majority: 대부분의

surface: 수면 위로 나타나다

해당 클립은 온라인에 유포되면서 월요일 즈음 SNS와 국내 언론을 통해 수면 위로 나타났다.

The criticism is largely due to the fact that Korea has been going through a severe nationwide draught since spring. Korea currently is short on water for agricultural use and even industrial water for the steel industry. This year, amid the drought, the show is being promoted using catchphrases such as “So much water that it will make you wonder if we scooped up the Han River.”

largely: 대체로, 주로

severe: 심각한

be short on~: ~가 부족하다

agricultural: 농업의

steel industry: 철강산업

amid: 와중에, 가운데

catchphrase: 유행어, 슬로건


한국이 봄부터 전국적으로 심각한 가뭄을 겪고 있다는 점 때문에 대체로 비판이 생기고 있다. 한국은 현재 농업용수와 철강산업용 공업용수가 부족하다. 가뭄 와중에 올해 흠뻑쇼는 “한강을 퍼왔나 싶을 정도의 방대한 물의 양”과 같은 유행어로 홍보되고 있다.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Think English

여러분이 보는 뉴스, 이제 영어로 만나보세요!

Innovation Lab

2022 올해의 시계를 만나다

2022 올해의 시계를 만나다

Posted by 피아제·블랑팡·불가리·오메가·IWC

위기의 화력발전소, 수소・암모니아가 구원투수?!

위기의 화력발전소, 수소・암모니아가 구원투수?!

Posted by 한국전력

근로기준법 개정 후 사장님들 하소연

근로기준법 개정 후 사장님들 하소연

Posted by 더존비즈온

침대 회사가 왜 삼겹살 수세미를 팔지?

침대 회사가 왜 삼겹살 수세미를 팔지?

Posted by 시몬스

로마를 담은 보석 이야기

로마를 담은 보석 이야기

Posted by 불가리

사고력 게임에 참가하시겠습니까?

사고력 게임에 참가하시겠습니까?

Posted by 청담러닝-CMS에듀