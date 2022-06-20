[THINK ENGLISH] 손흥민 아버지, 손흥민이 ‘토트넘 떠나야 한다’ 발언은 오해

2011년 강원도 춘천에서 손흥민이 부친 손웅정씨(오른쪽)과 함께 훈련을 하고 있다. [중앙포토]

No, Son Heung-min's dad did not say he needs to leave Spurs

손흥민 아버지, 손흥민이 ‘토트넘 떠나야 한다’ 발언은 오해

Thursday, June 16, 2022

In a widely-quoted interview over the weekend, Son Heung-min's father Son Woong-jung discussed his famous son's recent Premier League Golden Boot win and why he thinks that doesn't mean the Tottenham Hotspur forward should be considered a world-class player.

quote: 인용하다, 인용구

지난 주말 여러 매체에서 인용된 손흥민 아버지 손웅정씨의 인터뷰에서 그는 손흥민이 최근 프리미어 리그 골든 부트를 수상했다고 해서 월드 클래스 선수라고 아직 볼 수 없는 이유에 대해 이야기한 바 있다.

The interview, which focused on the need to constantly improve and never grow complacent, caused a footballing firestorm internationally after the elder Son was misquoted as saying that Son Heung-min shouldn't be considered a world-class player until he plays for one of the world's top clubs.

constantly: 끊임없이, 거듭

complacent: 현실에 안주하는, 자기만족적인

firestorm: 폭풍처럼 번지는 불

misquote: 잘못 인용하다



손웅정 씨의 인터뷰는 손흥민이 계속해서 개선해나가야 할 부분이 많고 또 안주해서는 안 된다는 사실에 중점이 맞추어져 있었다. 하지만 이를 세계 각국의 매체가 오역한 나머지, 손흥민이 세계 최고의 구단에서 뛰어야만 월드 클래스 선수가 될 수 있다고 보도했고 전 세계적으로 이슈가 되었다.

That quote was picked up by some of Britain's biggest newspapers, quickly spinning the story to create headlines like the Mirror's "Son Heung-min's dad tells Tottenham star he needs 'top club' to become 'world class'" and the Express' "Tottenham star Son Heung-min's dad hints transfer is needed to become 'world class'."

spin the story: 이야기를 부분만 혹은 잘못 전하다

hint: 암시하다

transfer: 이적

영국의 가장 큰 신문사들도 그 오역을 인용했다. 더 미러(The Mirror)지는 “손흥민 아버지, 손흥민에게 ‘월드클래스’ 되려면 최고의 구단이 필요하다고 말해” 라는 헤드라인으로 기사를 냈고, 익스프레스(Express)지는 “토트넘 스타 손흥민의 아버지, ‘월드 클래스’되려면 이적 필요성 암시해”라는 헤드라인을 내걸었다.

The Daily Mail said that Son's father "hints he could have to leave Spurs to play 'in one of the world's top clubs'," while even Goal ran with the headline "Spurs star Son told by his own father he needs 'top club' move to become 'world class'."

run a headline: 헤드라인을 싣다

데일리 메일(Daily Mail)지는 손흥민의 아버지가 “손흥민이 세계 최고의 구단에서 뛰기 위해 토트넘을 떠나야 할지도 모른다고 암시했다”라고 보도했고, 골(Goal)지는 “토트넘 스타 손흥민 아버지, 손흥민에게 ‘월드 클래스’ 되려면 세계 최고 구단으로 이적 필요하다고 조언”이라는 헤드라인으로 기사를 냈다.

When viewed in full, the meaning of the quote is clear — a world-class player should be versatile enough to slot into the starting lineup at any of the world's top clubs. There is no suggestion that Spurs is not one of those clubs — in fact, the London club isn't actually mentioned — just that a great player should be good enough to play anywhere.

in full: 전부, 빠짐없이

versatile: 다재다능한, 다용도의

slot: 넣다, 끼우다, 들어가다

starting lineup: 선발 라인업



인터뷰 내용을 전체로 보았을 때만 의미를 정확히 이해할 수 있는데, 이는 ‘월드 클래스’, 즉 세계적인 선수가 되기 위해서는 세계 최고의 클럽들 어디에서나 주전으로 뛸만큼 다재다능하고 뛰어나야 한다는 의미였다. 토트넘이 언급되지도 않았던 만큼, 토트넘이 세계 최고의 클럽이 아니라는 말로 해석할 여지는 없고 단지 훌륭한 선수는 어디서나 잘해야 한다는 것이다.

If that isn't enough to make it clear that Son Woong-jung is not offering transfer advice, the last words of the interview should hammer the point home: "Whatever league and whatever club Heung-min plays for, for whatever salary, I only wish him to be able to play football happily until he retires and that is also what I tell him all the time.”

hammer something home: (요점을 충분히 이해하도록) 강조하다, 공을 뻥 차서 득점하다



손흥민 아버지 손웅정 씨가 이적에 대한 이야기를 하지 않았다고 하기에 여전히 충분하지 않게 느껴진다면, 인터뷰의 마지막 부분이 요점이 무엇인지에 쐐기를 박는다. “토트넘이든, 어떤 구단이든, 어떤 도시든, 흥민이가 가보고 싶은, 돈을 떠나서 연봉이 적어도, 네가 가서 살고 싶은 뛰고싶은 구단에 가서 네가 행복하게 축구를 하다가 은퇴하는게 나의 최고의 바람이다, 그런 얘기를 해요. 저는 다른 거 없습니다. 그게, 아들이 그런 상황에서 축구를 하고 은퇴를 하고 그게 제 최고 바람입니다.”