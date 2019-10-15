PHOTOS: The Day Before K-pop Idol SULLI's Death

A netizen uploaded a series of photos that she took of former F(x) member Sulli, the day before her death on October 14, 2019.
Her smile will be unforgettable.
Sulli was posing for a commercial photo-shoot somewhere outdoors in Seoul, South Korea.
It seemed to be just another ordinary day for the celebrity.
She was pictured smiling - beaming, in fact - as she passed by her fans.
Yesterday, Sulli was supposed to participate in JTBC's weekly talk show 'Night of Hate Comments' but pulled a no-show. Her manager failed to get in touch with her and thus, paid a visit to her house, where he discovered that she had passed away.
Rest in peace, Choi Jin-ri (Sulli's real name).
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
