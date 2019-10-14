The Last Photo That SULLI Took For The World

Former girl group F(x) member turned actress Sulli (real name: Choi Jinli) was found dead in her home this afternoon.

Here is the last piece that we have of the beautiful actress and singer.

The last photo that she took of herself was uploaded 4 days ago on her Instagram, along with a short caption: "hong." This picture is the last image of the starlet that has been left for the world.

However, the very last post she uploaded on her social media account was a video recording a gift that she received. She posted this video just yesterday - less than 24 hours ago.

Fans, currently in shock and disbelief, have been flooding her social media accounts with comments expressing their grief.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com