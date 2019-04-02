BLACKPINK Unveils Track List And Release Date Of New Album, KILL THIS LOVE

BLACKPINK has confirmed to make their comeback on April 5th at 12:00 AM.

Only 3 more days to go

On April 1st, YG Entertainment has revealed a poster with the track list of the group's upcoming album, KILL THIS LOVE on it on its official blog. Each member shows off "girl crush" charm in the poster with matching black and red colored outfits that best represent their identity as a group.

It has been an unspoken rule for new albums or tracks to release at 6 PM after domestic music charts were reorganized. However, BLACKPINK chose to drop the album at 12 AM instead, for the sake of releasing the album simultaneously in all countries around the world. This was Universal Music Group's call to do so in order to aim at the world market.

The title track of the album, KILL THIS LOVE is a song that features grand drum line as well as brass sound. The song successfully embodies the group's color with each member's raps and vocals.

The main producer of the album, KILL THIS LOVE is known to be TEDDY, the producer who the BLACKPINK has been working with since their debut.

How well their new music that is crafted based on the musical chemistry between the group and the producer sounds can be found out on the 5th.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

