PHOTOS: BTS JIN's Hong Kong Sunglasses Roundup!!

VoomVoom made a post last week that showed Jin's goofy sunglasses that he wore for the first two days during BTS's tour in Hong Kong, and predicted that Jin would continue with his funny sunglasses trend during the weekend for the final two Hong Kong performances.

But wait, there's more!! Jin didn't let us down!

As expected, Jin did not let us down!

On March 23rd, Jin made an appearance with some really "groovy" disco ball sunnies.

The dangling disco balls really added some extra bling to his already shining face!

Jin was not the only one in the groove that day- Jungkook and Jimin also joined in on the fun, and ARMY loved it just that much more.

The following day, Jin got out his most detailed pair of glasses yet, as far as size goes. Glasses with only one side tinted, a pirate had shape attached to the top, and a mustache attached by small links to boot! Just like a pirate, maybe with a tad of Mario mixed in!

Jin fans loved the daily surprises Jin prepared for each performance. You never know what to expect with him, but you can always expect a good laugh and lots of good vibes shared by everyone!

BTS has finished up their Hong Kong portion of the tour, and will finish up their LOVE YOURSELF tour with their final two performances in Bangkok on April 6th and 7th.

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com