BLACKPINK Is Making Comeback At The End Of March?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BLACKPINK is known to be set to make a comeback at the end of this month. It has been 9 months since their latest hit, DDUDUDDUDU. It is also known that the group is shooting a music video this week. What kind of visual concept they will make the video with is claiming people's attention.

Get ready, BLINKS

A while ago, YG revealed that it's going to be an EP album with multiple songs in it. YG also radiated self-confidence by saying, "This album will match up to fans' expectations".

BLACPINK is currently continuing their career as a successful K-pop girl group in and out of the country.

With YG Entertainment experiencing a major turbulence with the ongoing issue, whether the group's comeback is going to be able to revive the company or not is the center of fans' attention.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

