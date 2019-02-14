1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

iKON SONG YUNHYEONG ♥ MOMOLAND DAISY- Are They Dating??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

iKON's Yunhyeong, 24, and MOMOLAND's Daisy, 20, are caught up in rumors saying the two are dating.

They look so cute together, I love it!!

On the 14th, which also happens to be Valentine's Day, Sports Seoul reported that a person related in the music sector had stated, "Song Yunhyeong and Daisy are dating. They started dating around three or four months ago."

Another person involved said, "The two's relationship is already known by other people around them. They have busy schedules and can't see each other often but the two do care for each other."

Song Yunhyeong made his debut as the sub vocalist in iKON in 2015, and Daisy debuted in 2016 as the main rapper and main dancer of MOMOLAND, both gaining significant popularity.

However, the two entertainers' companies left differing remarks regarding the status of their relationship and their stance on the rumors.

YG Entertainment, Yunhyeong's company, stated that "they have met with good feelings a few times, but they are not dating," and denied their dating status. On the other side, Daisy's company said that "it is true that they have been seeing each other with good feelings for the last three months," and acknowledged their dating relationship.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT