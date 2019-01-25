PHOTOS: Five Ways BTS Hyungs Spoil Their Maknaes

In BTS sometimes the hyungs seem more like babies. However, the maknae line, or the younger BTS members know very much that they are well-loved, though it is not always expressed in the ways people expect. Here are five ways the BTS hyungs love after their younger members!

This is just so sweet and adorable!

1. "I raised you on my back!"



This is what the Bangtan hyungs like to say. Of course, the truth can always be contended with, but I suppose the hyungs can receive a little credit for trying their best in their own way.

2. Express affection at the most unexpected moments

Despite often being the ones taken care of, it is the hyungs in BTS that actively show their affection. Though maybe not always in ways the younger members prefer.

3. Lean on them as if it is the most natural thing in the world

We wouldn't call the hyungs clingy, but sometimes, it is hard to determine which side is demanding the love and which side is giving it.

4. Approve of whatever they do

One thing the BTS hyungs deserve credit for is their skills of affirmation. It seems as if whatever their little brothers do seems cute and pretty and just more than enough in their eyes.

5. Make them laugh (or at least try to!)

As silly as the BTS hyungs are, it never fails to make the maknaes laugh. If only the maknaes knew that laughing is what makes the hyungs the most happy.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

