PHOTOS: GOT7 JACKSON- A Man of Many Faces

Jackson from GOT7 is a man of many faces, adapting well to whatever the situation calls for. Shall we take a look at this Jack of many trades?

And we love each and every one of them!!

King Jackson, with a coolness (and body) that will make you Team Wang, if you're not already.

Cutie Jackson, making your heart melt like an ice cream sundae on a hot summer day.

Goofy Jackson, be careful you don't spit out your drink laughing!

Fendi Jackson, part of the official "F is For Fendi" crew as a fellow FendiMan. he rocks the brand!

Considerate Jackson- one time, he threw a ball and it accidentally hit a fan. Upon which, he rushed off stage to make sure she was alright. Seeing him come so close to the girl made other people want to get socked in the face as well!

It's all these sides of Jackson, and countless more, that make his fans love him so much. Hands up if you're Team Wang!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com