BTS's "Bodyguard Entrance," SUGA Carried by V

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS made a one-of-a-kind entrance on January 6th at the 33rd Golden Disc Awards that left the audience laughing and people talking.

Well that was an interesting way to enter!

The seven Bangtan Boys entered the stage with member V carrying Suga on his back, essentially giving him a piggy-back ride. The remaining five members played the role of bodyguards, as if protecting Suga from the crowd.

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

Right before they went to stand in line on stage next to the other groups, V, with Suga still on his back, gave a bow to the crowd, adding to the silly cuteness.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

V and Suga have a special kind of relationship, and part of that was shown during their entrance. Suga is the second oldest and two years older than V, with a personality often described as being like a grandpa, lethargic and blunt, sometimes coming off as cold. But he always takes V's childish jokes well, like a grandfather and his grandson.

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

Later, when the group was interviewed about their unique stage entrance, V said "This time, we wanted to go out doing something fun, and Suga said he didn't want to, but we forced him to get on my back," to which Suga responded, "Yeah I didn't want to. I told him to put me down but he didn't." The interviewer complimented them, saying that it was a fun and cool entrance.

Viewers left comments like, "Their pointlessly serious expressions are so funny," and "Jin doing his own thing in the back," and "The whole reason I love them. Dorks."

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

