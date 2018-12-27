Chinese BTS V Fanclub Rents Aquarium to Celebration His Birthday!

BTS V's Chinese fanclub, the Baidu Kim Taehyung Bar, is hosting the first ever customized aquarium in honor of their bias' 24th birthday on December 30th.

The special aquarium exhibition will be divided into six parts and will be up to see from December 26th. The first part features happy birthday signs with Taehyung's picture on it within two columnar aquariums, and a dedicated aquarium space 6x4 meters in size. The installations have been inspected for safety, and will cause no disturbance to the creatures inside.

The second portion of displays is Taehyung's picture on two large columns within the aquarium.

The third display will be banner-like signs adorning the ceilings around the check-in reception area.

Fourth, there will be a performance and banner for Taehyung, only held his actual birthday on December 30th.

Fifth, there will be a floor design customized for V with his picture on it.

Lastly, the fan club has partnered together with COEX aquarium to bring V himself along with the other BTS members to the COEX special exhibit, allowing them a free tour of the exhibition with no time limit. The fans will also get to join in on the event, by receiving a 15% discount on their entry fee when visitors post pictures of the birthday support project on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter along with the four hashtags #코엑스아쿠아리움 #COEXAQUARIUM #방탄소년단 and #BTS. The discount applies after being checked by the aquarium and is applicable from December 23rd until the 31st.

The fan club said they encountered great difficulties in obtaining permission to proceed with the project, and much time, energy, and money were invested in order to make this birthday present to Taehyung a reality. Ultimately, after much discussion and cooperation from both BigHit Entertainment and the COEX Aquarium, the plan was all made possible.

Fans who have come to see the specially customized aquarium have been loving it, commending the fanclub for their hard work and dedication to making it all possible.

If you happen to be in Seoul during this time, make sure to go check out the exhibit for yourself!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

