What Did the Staff Member Give to KANG DANIEL At the End of MAMA in Japan Concert?

Photos from Online Community

At the end of the MAMA ceremony, the stars all walking to the stage for the final picture, when a staff member suddenly runs up to Kang Daniel and hands him something.

Kang Daniel's message at the very end is...??

Photo from Online Community

Fixing his hold on his jacket, Kang Daniel listens intently while the staff member diligently gives explanations, pointing to the item and then pointing forward to a certain position. Kang Daniel gives a slight nod and walks confidently toward the place the staff member pointed to.

Photo from Online Community

Meanwhile, while all the stars including the BTS members, continue forward, Kang Daniel stops and puts down his jacket. What is he up to?

Photo from Online Community

Stopping right in front of the camera, Kang Daniel kneels to the floor, and holding up a sign...

Photo from Online Community

The screen suddenly switches the camera to show a close up of Kang Daniel kneeling on the ground and holding up a sign. '2018 MAMA in Hong Kong,' it reads, along with a "Coming Soon" reminding everybody that this is not over just yet!

2018, third and final ceremony, MAMA in Hong Kong begins today...in just a few hours, and all of us are holding our breath in expectation.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

