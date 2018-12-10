1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The K-Pop Group With No Korean Members? All-American K-Pop Group EXP EDITION

중앙일보

입력

Photo from IMMABB Entertainment

Photo from IMMABB Entertainment

K-Pop group EXP EDITION poses an important question for numerous K-Pop fans: Can there be K-pop without a single Korean member?

Can this group be called K-pop?

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Describing themselves as "born in NY, made in Seoul," this all-American K-pop group contains no members of Korean heritage. Only one member, Koki has an Asian heritage, being Japanese-German born. How did these men come to join the K-Pop industry?

Photo from IMMABB Entertainment

Photo from IMMABB Entertainment

Originally started as an experimental project in New York, Columbia University graduate student, Bora Kim, created the group in 2014 by conducting a series of auditions. Coming to the States and seeing the extent of K-pop consumption among Americans, Kim began to wonder "what made something K-pop?" She wanted to see if by teaching a group of non-Koreans how to act like a Korean idol and how to speak Korean that enough could be called K-pop.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Even after the end of the experiment and after Kim had earned her master's degree, the members decided they didn't want to stop there. Four of the six original members decided they wanted to move to Korea to truly debut as a K-Pop group. Making the big move in August of 2016, the four members began to learn Korean and also get vocal and dance training from Korean instructors. Having to wake up at 6 am everyday Bora explains that the members still tear up when they talk about those early days.

The group has come a long way from where it started. Their most recent song. STRESSreleased in January of this year has received many positive responses and the group has also earned themselves a small, but growing fan group. Yet, the group continues to be a controversial one, receiving much criticism and even death threats from people who accuse them of having joined the industry for the money and attempting to undermine the amount of effort and time it takes to become a K-Pop star.

Other controversies such as whether they can ever be authentic "K-Pop" without a single Korean member continues to pose as a critical question in the industry, especially as the influence of K-Pop continues to expand beyond borders. Though it is an important question for critics and produces, it is also an important question for many K-Pop fans over the globe, what do you think it takes to be called K-Pop?

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT