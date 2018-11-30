HollyWood Star Roots for BTS V as Winner of Most Handsome Face of 2018

Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort retweeted a post promoting BTS V as the nominee for TC Candler's Most Handsome Face of 2018.

Even Ansel Elgort thinks V should be the Most Handsome Man of 2018

Ansel Elgort, who has made a name for himself in Hollywood by starring in major motion pictures such as Baby Driver and The Fault in Our Stars has long revealed himself to be a major fan of BTS. Having met in May last year at the Billboard Music Awards and again at the American Music Awards Elgort has continued his close relations with the BTS members.

In his post, Ansel Elgort encourages people to vote for Taehyung in the comments and to like the TC Candler Instagram post promoting Taehyung as a nominee for TC Candler's upcoming poll.

"Tccandler will soon reveal the #1 most handsome face of this year just few days before Taehyung bday," Elgort writes. "Plz like the photo and leave comments as many as you can. Let's aim for 1M likes and 2M comments."

Elgort's twitter post demonstrated his support for BTS and showed that he personally acknowledged Taehyung as the most handsome face of 2018.

TC Candler, well-known for its movie critique, has been selecting the 100 Most Handsome Faces each year since 1999. Taking into consideration various national and cultural factors, the poll is decided by combining the opinions of the TC Candler's critics along with other independent critics.

As the winner of the 2017 poll, BTS V is automatically listed as a nominee. Will he be able to earn the title two years in a row? Even though with BTS, nothing comes as a surprise anymore, that would be quite an astonishing feat.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

