EXO BAEKHYUN's Heartwarming Comment to Fans

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

EXO's Baekhyun showed his love for his fans in a different sort of heartwarming way.

How can he be so selfless and thoughtful??

On a recent Instagram live video from just a few days ago, Baekhyun was communicating with fans when a certain comment he made grabbed fans' attention, pointing out how sweet he is.

During the live video, a certain fan commented, "Tell me how many albums I should buy." To which, Baekhyun replied, "No, you can stop buying albums now. We need to take care of our EXO-L. Don't buy albums, and instead buy some warm padded coats."

Fans were melted by Baekhyun's unexpectedly heartwarming message.

Photo from Instagram @baekhyunee_exo

Photo from Instagram @baekhyunee_exo

"It's enough that you've already bought 10 million albums. Did you buy a warm padded coat? They say this winter will be very cold," he added, showing his sweet concern for the EXO-L fandom.

Netizens who saw Baekhyun's kind words swooned, leaving comments like "Baekhyun is warmer than any padding," "he has a kind heart," "so kind of him to care for his fans like that. I hope Baekhyunie dresses warmly too!"

Currently, their accumulative sales of all of their albums have surpassed the 10 million sales point. Their most recent album, Don't Mess Up My Tempo, was released earlier this month on November 2nd.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

