WATCH: BTS JIMIN Is Surprised With BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS Cover Of Teenage Boy

중앙일보

입력

photo from SBS screenshot and JTBC

photo from SBS screenshot and JTBC

On the 24th, on a show called The Fan, a video of a teenage boy whose name is Jimin covering the dance of Blood, Sweat & Tears was revealed.

Jimin even said the little Jimin is better than him

In the video, the boy whose name is the same as a member of BTS covered the dance in a perfect yet temperate manner. He mesmerized everyone with his dancing moves.

Jimin, from BTS, watched the video and commented with surprise, "This isn't something that can come from a middle school student." "This guy is better than me!" he highly praised.

This little Jimin has made his appearance on the show on that day and captivated viewers and audiences with how much of progress he has made compared to the video which is 2 years ago. All the judges including BoA spoke highly of him.

Let's check out the video that even BTS Jimin was amazed at.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

