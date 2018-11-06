BREAKING! WANNA ONE Wins SONG OF THE YEAR at 2018 MGA

WANNA ONE wins Song of the Year of Daesang category at The 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards (2018 MGA) for its song Beautiful.

Congratulations, WANNA ONE!!!

The 2018 MGA was held at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon.

'Wanna One World Tour' is WANNA ONE's first ever worldwide concert as their first step to complete 'Golden Age' on the world stage that is going to take place 20 times in 14 cities for three months. WANNA ONE has demonstrated their popularity by selling out 60 thousand tickets for three Seoul concerts in just ten minutes.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com