사회

A Fan Buys Scottish Land For Other Fans To Support a Boy Band

중앙일보

입력

Photo from tvN and Google Maps

Photo from online community

On the 29th of last month, Highlight made a comeback with a new single, Take Care.

What is this unimaginable offer from a fan of Hightlight's?!

Fans were pleased to enjoy their group's new track that they couldn't do in a while.

They were streaming, promoting the song by themselves and did whatever to support the group.

And all of a sudden all the fans got stunned when they witnessed something mind-blowing.

A fan with a nickname 'Pirate King' showed up on Twitter with a tweet.

Photo from online community

It says:

Highlight Take Care streaming event
Anybody can participate in the event!
Upload a photo that proves you have downloaded or streamed the song more than 1 minute with a hashtag #잘지내줘_해적왕.
The one who gets selected will be given a land in Scotland.

This jaw-dropping event made people astounded a big time.

One fan even said that the Pirate King seems like he/she is actually a king.

And there are some more reasons to back up the assumption.

Pirate King thought this digital single hasn't been promoted enough. So what he/she decided to do was to post an ad on Google.

Photo from online community

The tweet says:
I haven't seen any ads about the song so I rushed into making one. It's going to be posted for a month. The web page is also roughly made. So I need your understanding on this.

Plus, these are some more famous events Pirate King has done for the 9th anniversary.

Photo from online community

I made a purchase of lands with each of Highlight members' name.
The title 'Lord' is given to a master, an owner of the land. The original certificates, the exact location of the lands, VIP card, and a way to sell in lots are going to be delivered afterward.

Photo from online community

5 sorts of Gucci watches.
They haven't arrived in Korea yet so I couldn't take photos of them.
But they will be delivered when they get here.

Photo from online community

Planning to build 9 wells in Cambodia in celebration of the 9th anniversary.

Photo from online community

Lastly, with a wish for the day 10/16 to be remembered as a happy day not only to Highlight and Light but also to everybody else, I decided to support 17 kids, which is the sum of 1,8,1,0,1,6, starting from 18/10/16 up until they are grown enough not to need the support.

This thoughtful, yet financially vast events of Pirate Kings are still being the talk of the town. Some fans say that it should be 'Pirate King Entertainment' since this is on a scale that normal fans can't even think of.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

