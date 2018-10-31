ASTRO's CHA EUN WOO Starring in Korea's First YouTube Original Drama

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo continues to demonstrate his growth in his career as an actor as reporters announce him as part of the main cast for a soon-to-be-aired Youtube Original Korean drama called Top Management.

The Rising Star That Never Fails to Surprise Us

After his first debut in the drama, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Cha Eun Woo continues to develop his career as an actor, and this time, the stakes are high. Not only because of the heightened expectations after his success in My ID is Gangnam Beauty, but also because of the new piece's attempt to test the waters of a new platform for K-drama.

Though Youtube has already served as major platform for the promotion of K-pop, K-drama, and any other media under the Hallyu wave, for a wider global audience, it is the first time to officially air an original Youtube production of K-drama. K-idols such as Cha Eun Woo and other rising stars including Seo Eun Soo, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeong Yuan, and Bang Jae Min are included among this cast that has caught the attention of many fans and critics.



Top Management tells the story of young, passionate, visionary manager, Eun Sung (Seo Eun Soo), who comes to meet a hopeless amalgamate of artists: an idol group at its wit's end, a singer-songwriter without direction, and a pessimistic trainee. The drama tells the story of how they come to meet and the surprising turn of events that occur when they all come together. Top Management invites its audience into the world of K-pop in a way that is more candid and dynamic than ever before.

This soon-to-be-aired K-drama shows other promising features besides a high-profile cast. On top of guaranteed visual aesthetics, this show additionally promises the highest quality music, with an OST album that has recently been revealed to include collaborators and features from big name artists such as Taeyang and G-dragon, foreign artists Da beat freakz and Japan's EXILE, all the way to debuting artists which among them are the show's very own rapper, Bang Jae Min, who contributes to the soundtrack with his original compositions.

Meanwhile, as expectations for Top Management continues to rise, Cha Eun Woo further display his looks and talents in his recent photo shoot for the Emporio Armani watch. Official accounts from his label, Fantagio, also released some behind the scene shoots for the November Issue of fashion magazine, Nylon. Nicknamed "Face Genius" in Korean for his outrageous and flawless looks, Cha Eun Woo continues to show the world that he has more than just his "looks" to offer.

"I always think I have so more things left that I can do than what I have already accomplished. This never fails to make me happy." Cha Eun Woo is reported to have said during a conversation with the staff members of the photoshoot.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

