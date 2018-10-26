"Provocative But Not Offending" Lovely Personality Of JIN

On October 24th, a Korean show named Radio Star was aired. E Hyeon, a Korean vocalist who is under BigHit Entertainment, made an appearance.

"Hyeong, how does it feel to be recording with a world star?"

He shared a short but funny episode he had with BTS Jin, who is also under the same company as E Hyeon is.

So you feel honored when Jin teases you?

Why? Because he got so famous?

"It's an honor for me to breath the same air with him."

I'm still on good terms with him nowadays.

Every time we meet, he takes a selfie with my phone.

And he goes, "Look at my good looking face and cheer up"

He started being like this

when I was recording a song with BTS.

He came up to me and said,

"Hyeong, how does it feel to be recording with a world star?"

That actually would make you feel more comfortable though!

That's true.

And the other day he said, "Hyung,"

"What is it like to see a handsome face?"

Oh, that boy!

He does it in a way that doesn't offend me haha

As colleagues in the same company, it seems that they are very close- enough to exchange jokes.

Many fans hope their cute friendship lasts forever!

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

