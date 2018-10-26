"Provocative But Not Offending" Lovely Personality Of JIN

1 읽는 중

Photo from online community

On October 24th, a Korean show named Radio Star was aired. E Hyeon, a Korean vocalist who is under BigHit Entertainment, made an appearance.

"Hyeong, how does it feel to be recording with a world star?"

He shared a short but funny episode he had with BTS Jin, who is also under the same company as E Hyeon is.

Photo from MBC

So you feel honored when Jin teases you?

Photo from MBC

Why? Because he got so famous?

Photo from MBC

"It's an honor for me to breath the same air with him."

Photo from MBC

I'm still on good terms with him nowadays.

Photo from MBC

Every time we meet, he takes a selfie with my phone.

Photo from MBC

And he goes, "Look at my good looking face and cheer up"

Photo from MBC

He started being like this

Photo from MBC

when I was recording a song with BTS.

Photo from MBC

He came up to me and said,

Photo from MBC

"Hyeong, how does it feel to be recording with a world star?"

Photo from MBC

That actually would make you feel more comfortable though!

Photo from MBC

That's true.

Photo from MBC

And the other day he said, "Hyung,"

Photo from MBC

"What is it like to see a handsome face?"

Photo from MBC

Oh, that boy!

Photo from MBC

He does it in a way that doesn't offend me haha

As colleagues in the same company, it seems that they are very close- enough to exchange jokes.

Many fans hope their cute friendship lasts forever!

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

