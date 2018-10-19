Follow the Example of BTS to Save Money and Get Rich!

1 읽는 중

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It is evident that BTS has become very successful in terms of both fame and finance.

Thrifty life, they are about it! lol

Money, in particular, can be a good topic for fans to get interested in since BTS has been making international hits.

However, some of the footage discovered online was about how BTS members, who supposedly made a fortune, are being very thrifty.

Here are some of the proof to back up the fact.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

They share noodles.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Three of them share a single grapefruit tart.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Even eating ice cream is not an exception!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

They take photos of the food instead of buying them to save money.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Whatever kind of food they eat, they never forget to share them with their members.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Maybe except this one! hahaha

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Getting stingy with a piece of kimchi is nothing special to them.

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Making their own wet wipe to be more frugal with money.

Although they are the hottest K pop group around nowadays, they can be thrifty and also lavish, too.

Their strong bond with each other and frugality is something that makes more people fall in love with them.

Furthermore, these global stars often show humility and never seem to settle for the status quo.

It's virtually impossible not to love them!

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

