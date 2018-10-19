Follow the Example of BTS to Save Money and Get Rich!

It is evident that BTS has become very successful in terms of both fame and finance.

Thrifty life, they are about it! lol

Money, in particular, can be a good topic for fans to get interested in since BTS has been making international hits.

However, some of the footage discovered online was about how BTS members, who supposedly made a fortune, are being very thrifty.

Here are some of the proof to back up the fact.

They share noodles.

Three of them share a single grapefruit tart.

Even eating ice cream is not an exception!

They take photos of the food instead of buying them to save money.

Whatever kind of food they eat, they never forget to share them with their members.

Maybe except this one! hahaha

Getting stingy with a piece of kimchi is nothing special to them.

Making their own wet wipe to be more frugal with money.

Although they are the hottest K pop group around nowadays, they can be thrifty and also lavish, too.

Their strong bond with each other and frugality is something that makes more people fall in love with them.

Furthermore, these global stars often show humility and never seem to settle for the status quo.

It's virtually impossible not to love them!

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

