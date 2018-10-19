EXO to Broadcast Live Its Showcase of New Album Next Month

K-pop boy band EXO will showcase their new album “Don‘t Mess Up My Tempo” next month, returning with its full lineup, its management agency said Friday.

All nine members are brought together for the first time since July last year!!!

On the date of the album’s release on Nov. 2, EXO will throw the event, “Exo Comeback Showcase ‘Tempo,’” at the Paradise City resort complex on Incheon‘s Yeongjongdo, west of Seoul, at 8:00 p.m., according to SM Entertainment.

Their performance will be broadcast live through V Live, an online broadcasting platform operated by the top Internet portal Naver.

The showcase will feature stage performances of the new album as well as the members’ onstage discussions on the making of the new release and the latest news of each member.

SM plans to distribute tickets for the showcase through a variety of events on the official EXO Internet homepage and SNS accounts.

The upcoming album, the fifth EXO studio album, will bring together all nine members for the first time since the group‘s release of “The War” in July last year.

By Yonhap

