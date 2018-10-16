BBC Praises BTS as the "21st Century Beatles"

BTS is receiving good reviews from the area's media outlets after finishing up their successful performances with not a seat left to spare at London's The O2 Arena.

Our boys are getting world-wide recognition!

BBC introduced BTS, saying, "As the '21st Century Beatles,' [BTS] is a global pop sensation," and praised them, saying "The tickets were sold out for The O2 Arena, and they are the biggest entity in the entire world music sphere."

The Guardian also said, "BTS made monumental results in the United States, and not only did they change the face of pop music, but they are the first Korean group to reach the standards of the Western music industry."

They continued on to explain, "BTS members take their thoughts and put them directly into their lyrics to bring up societal issues and change the generation that they are a part of. BTS's sincerity is shown in their LOVE YOURSELF series album, and RM's UN speech falls under the same category."

The Guardian then stressed that "the natural actions and camaraderie among members contribute to their attractiveness," and "that kind of bond gives them the strength to endure."

Regarding this last performance in England, they commended the "warmth and amazement shown by the world-famous boy group, BTS" and rated them, saying, "It was like watching a movie, with the extravagant visuals throughout the entire performance being very impressive, down to the well-made artistic videos that would be shown while they changed clothes and changed the stage set."

Finally, they ended their positive review by saying, "BTS showed their warmth amongst themselves and to their ARMY fan group, and they conveyed an important message to everyone through this performance."

For the last event during their stay in England, BTS made an appearance on England's nightly talk show, The Graham Norton Show, on October 12.

BTS first presented their song IDOL on stage amongst the audience's warm cheers of encouragement. Led by host Graham Norton, BTS talked introduced themselves and talked about various interesting topics, such as their modeling for the U.S. TIME Magazine cover and their speech at the UN general assembly.

RM, who received a question regarding the message of the speech given at the UN general assembly, stated, "Life always has dilemmas, and it's not something you can avoid. We wanted to say that we each need to find our own way of loving ourselves, and through that, young people can live happier, better lives. That was our message."

Guest Whoopi Goldberg listened to RM's response and immediately took off her shirt and gave it to them in a display of emotion. In addition to BTS, Jamie Dornan, Rosamund Pike, Harry Connick Jr., and other stars gathered interest as guests on the show.

