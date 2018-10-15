1 읽는 중

HYUNAH Recently Disclosed Dating Photos with E'Dawn in a Place Assumed to be Japan

Photo from Instagram @hyunah_aa

Hyun Ah and PENTAGON's E'Dawn who formerly disclosed their relationship to public and came very close to being kicked out from Cube Entertainment recently revealed their dating photos.

So what's Cube gonna do with them?!!

In the middle of numerous controversies, Hyun Ah on the 10th updated her Instagram with her photos taken together with E'Dawn in a place assumed to be Japan.

They seemed really close to each other like any other ordinary couples from the revealed photos, where they were spotted holding hands, sharing an ice cream, and staring each other with affectionate eyes.

Photo from Instagram @hyunah_aa

While Cube Entertainment still has not made themselves clear on how they are going to deal with the couple, Hyun Ah's photos aroused fans' curiosity on its background.

The couple and Cube Entertainment gave an indication of a discord since last month. Cube Entertainment initially denied the romance rumor of Hyun Ah and E'Dawn but upon Hyun Ah's acknowledgment on her romantic relationship with E'Dawn, things began to turn sour between them and the agency.

Photo from Instagram @hyunah_aa

On the day when Cube Entertainment announced the withdrawal of Hyun Ah and E'Dawn from the agency, people were divided in opinions. But then when this announcement has lead to a heavy fall of the stock price of the entertainment, Shin Dae Nam representative of the agency acted in an unprecedented manner of reversing that "withdrawal of Hyun Ah and E'Dawn from the company isn't a confirmed matter and that they are still under a discussion".

Some say that staffs working in Cube Entertainment also could have mixed views, which means that there might have people approving and disapproving the kickouts of two artists from the agency. Up until now, Cube has not made their position clear on the issue.

Hyun Ah and E'Dawn have been in a relationship for over two years. But when their relationship went publicized by their will, activities of the project group 'Triple H' consisting of Hyun Ah, PENTAGON's E'Dawn and Hui had to be suspended, and E'Dawn had to be exempted from all PENTAGON performances.

Consequently, this also let the public to have contrasting opinions where some argue the agency has 'invaded artists' privacy' while the others argue that the 'artist has ignored the rights of an agency'.

However, netizens all over the world went enthusiastic about Hyun Ah's latest posts on Instagram to an extent that she received hearts twice and thrice more than what she usually received on usual posts. And a comment made by Philippines actress Ella Cruz has drawn the attention of the public.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

