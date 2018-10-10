JUNGKOOK During a VLIVE Conveys "I Felt Proud of Him. He Seemed Big, Like a Giant"

BTS' Jungkook demonstrated his affection toward the group's leader, RM.

Who is JK talking about?

On September 28, Jungkook communicated with ARMYs via Naver V LIVE. And on this day, he mentioned on the warm speech given at the UN General Assembly.

Formerly, BTS attended a ceremony to announce UNICEF's new youth agenda "Generation unlimited" partnership at United Nations. RM at the site in fluent English spoke a message "Love yourself even when you make a mistake. And speak for yourself".

RM's commanding attitude and confident appearance left a strong impression to many people, including Jungkook at the venue.

Jungkook said "I got really nervous when I visited UN. RM was standing in front of us, and from the back, he seemed much larger, like a giant. I felt proud of him spreading the message to the youths all over the world. For me, he is a hyung who often makes me proud."

