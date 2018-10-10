1 읽는 중

JUNGKOOK During a VLIVE Conveys "I Felt Proud of Him. He Seemed Big, Like a Giant"

중앙일보

입력

photo from VLIVE

photo from VLIVE

BTS' Jungkook demonstrated his affection toward the group's leader, RM.

Who is JK talking about?

On September 28, Jungkook communicated with ARMYs via Naver V LIVE. And on this day, he mentioned on the warm speech given at the UN General Assembly.

Formerly, BTS attended a ceremony to announce UNICEF's new youth agenda "Generation unlimited" partnership at United Nations. RM at the site in fluent English spoke a message "Love yourself even when you make a mistake. And speak for yourself".

Photo from UN

Photo from UN

photo from VLIVE

photo from VLIVE

RM's commanding attitude and confident appearance left a strong impression to many people, including Jungkook at the venue.

Jungkook said "I got really nervous when I visited UN. RM was standing in front of us, and from the back, he seemed much larger, like a giant. I felt proud of him spreading the message to the youths all over the world. For me, he is a hyung who often makes me proud."

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

