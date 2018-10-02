1 읽는 중

Mysterious Motor Sounds?… EXO Drops Comeback Teaser Image!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @weareone.exo

EXO dropped a teaser image for their comeback!

EXO IS COMING BAAACK!

On October 1, a short video clip was uploaded on EXO's official Twitter with hashtags saying, "#weareoneEXO #EXO #EXOComingSoon".

The 10 seconds long video is showing an image that looks like a dashboard of a car or a motorbike, and intensive motor sounds of starting a vehicle can be heard. Also on the group's official Instagram, nine images were posted to depict prints of a wheel, reminding people of a motorcycle again.

It has been reported that EXO filmed their music video in a location near Gyeonggi-do in the middle of September. This comeback will mark their return in one year, since the release of their winter special album, Universe.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

