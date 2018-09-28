HYUN AH Updated Her Fans What She's Been Up to After 12 Days of Silence

Return from an absence, Hyun Ah brought her fans what she's been up to by disclosing multiple photos and videos via Instagram on September 25.

Cube Entertainment still haven't clarified their decision on Hyun Ah and E'Dawn

Hyun Ah with long wavy hair was sitting on a chair in fierce red clothing, looking sexier than anyone else.

While she was spotted at the site of a magazine shoot, she revealed some of her photoshoot including a close-up shot where her red lip color was arresting attention.

It's been two weeks since Cube Entertainment on September 13 officially announced the withdrawal of Hyun Ah and E'Dawn from the agency. Cube initially spoke that they decided to kick out two artists from the company, however, they reversed themselves on the same day that nothing is set in stone. And no official announcement was made afterward.

Hyun Ah has acknowledged the rumors of her romance with PENTAGON's E'Dawn on this month's 2nd, a day after the scandal broke. They bravely confessed that they've been together for over 2 years and that they always wanted to be upfront to their fans. But against their expectation, Cube Entertainment suspended entire prearranged schedules of both artists.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

