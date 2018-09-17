BTS JIMIN Again Caused 'Who Is Red Suit' Sensation With U.S 'AGT' Stage Video

1 읽는 중

Photo from OnlyOneUTOPIA Twitter

Photo from OnlyOneUTOPIA Twitter

BTS JIMIN who received a hot attention with 7 seconds of stage video during the LA concert, is once again attracting the attention of fans from all over the world with stage video appearing on NBC broadcasting.

That red suit looks good on JIMIN!!!

BTS who is having world tour appeared on the NBC's popular audition program AMERICA GOT TALENT which was broadcasted on September 12(local time) at 8 pm and splendidly opened the opening with their new song IDOL.

While BTS's AGT stage video is currently gaining hot attention and ranked in the third place of YouTube's popular video, fans' hot interests on JIMIN also endless.

The 7 seconds of the video called "The most beautiful man in the world" was spread via SNS rapidly and aroused curiosity.

Also, after people saw JIMIN on the AGT video, it caused hot sensation about JIMIN and said, "Who is he?", "Who is red suit"

Photo from MNYGIGLOSS Twitter

Photo from MNYGIGLOSS Twitter

BTS's main dancer and lead vocal JIMIN appeared AGT stage with the red suit and showed spectacular vocal skills with fancy performance.

Photo from ikiuishungry Twitter

Photo from ikiuishungry Twitter

On SNS such as Instagram or Twitter, comments continuously came up such as, "Who is the man with the red suit? I love his high kick action", "Please tell me the name of the man wearing that red suit", "I am addicted to the man with that red suit".

About this, ARMYs said, "What did JIMIN do in the U.S? JIMIN you are the real fan-attracting fairy!" and "It's K-pop sensation among the people who don't know the K-pop, so with this time's world tour, BTS will attract more ARMYs.

BTS completed the four-day concert in LA and Oakland Oracle Arena and will continue their LOVE YOURSELF world tour at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas on September 15 and 16.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

