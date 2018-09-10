1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Reason Ikon Was Disappointed at YG's Yang Hyunsuk

중앙일보

입력

김은빈 기자 
Photo from YG&#39;s Instagram and News1

Photo from YG&#39;s Instagram and News1

YG belonged group IKON revealed disappointment to Yang Hyunsuk.

YG! Please take care of IKON too!!

During the JTBC Idol Room, which was recently broadcasted, IKON confessed that "Thanks to LOVE SCENARIO, We had a meal together with Yang Hyunsuk for the first time in 4 years after our debut.

After Defconn heard this, he asked, "Eating together, is that a big deal?" then, KIM DONGHYUK explained, "Because first of all, Yang Hyunsuk is famous for the person who does not eat at the same table together. So, Yang Hyunsuk buying us a meal means, there's a big issue or he recognized our achievement".

Photo fromJTBC IDOL ROOM screenshot

Photo fromJTBC IDOL ROOM screenshot

He also said, "We were the last, even BLACKPINK ate a meal together with him".

KOO JUN-HOE who was sitting beside said, "I was very disappointed. Even BLACKPINK ate a meal together and took a photo with boss Yang Hyunsuk but we couldn't".

Also, KOO JUN-HOE said about Yang Hyunsuk, "Before the LOVE SCENARIO, he said shortly, but now he changed. Also, he is very delicate. Because he is so delicate, he chats for 7 hours".

On August 2, IKON revealed new song KILLING ME and received hot attention from the overseas music fans by recording charts from U.S Billboard, iHeartRADIO, and even U.K's Metro, beyond the domestic music charts.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT