The Reason Ikon Was Disappointed at YG's Yang Hyunsuk

YG belonged group IKON revealed disappointment to Yang Hyunsuk.

During the JTBC Idol Room, which was recently broadcasted, IKON confessed that "Thanks to LOVE SCENARIO, We had a meal together with Yang Hyunsuk for the first time in 4 years after our debut.

After Defconn heard this, he asked, "Eating together, is that a big deal?" then, KIM DONGHYUK explained, "Because first of all, Yang Hyunsuk is famous for the person who does not eat at the same table together. So, Yang Hyunsuk buying us a meal means, there's a big issue or he recognized our achievement".

He also said, "We were the last, even BLACKPINK ate a meal together with him".

KOO JUN-HOE who was sitting beside said, "I was very disappointed. Even BLACKPINK ate a meal together and took a photo with boss Yang Hyunsuk but we couldn't".

Also, KOO JUN-HOE said about Yang Hyunsuk, "Before the LOVE SCENARIO, he said shortly, but now he changed. Also, he is very delicate. Because he is so delicate, he chats for 7 hours".

On August 2, IKON revealed new song KILLING ME and received hot attention from the overseas music fans by recording charts from U.S Billboard, iHeartRADIO, and even U.K's Metro, beyond the domestic music charts.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

