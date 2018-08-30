1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS JIN's Neglected Singing Ability Finally Shed Light in His Solo 'Epiphany'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

In addition to his perfect looking, BTS Jin showed off a flawless singing ability.

Too bad his talent is shrouded by his visual..

Epiphany is a side track of LOVE YOURSELF: Answer released on August 24, and the song created a huge sensation by getting pre-released as a comeback trailer.

BTS on August 26 held a concert LOVE YOURSELF at Seoul Sports Complex and Jin performed his solo Epiphany on this day

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

While playing the piano, Jin began the stage with his gentle, mellow voice and fans held their breath to solely focus on his performance.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

After a short while, he came down the stage and continued singing. When Jin powerfully reached the high note of the song's highlight, fans shouted with joy.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Until now, Jin rather drew the attention of the public by his fairy tale prince-like looking, than his singing talent. His neglected singing ability eventually shed the light in his solo track Epiphany.

Now, let's take a look at the Epiphany stage of Jin at BTS' latest Seoul concert, who is not just a visual, but also a talented singer.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT