BTS JIN's Neglected Singing Ability Finally Shed Light in His Solo 'Epiphany'

In addition to his perfect looking, BTS Jin showed off a flawless singing ability.

Too bad his talent is shrouded by his visual..

Epiphany is a side track of LOVE YOURSELF: Answer released on August 24, and the song created a huge sensation by getting pre-released as a comeback trailer.

BTS on August 26 held a concert LOVE YOURSELF at Seoul Sports Complex and Jin performed his solo Epiphany on this day.

While playing the piano, Jin began the stage with his gentle, mellow voice and fans held their breath to solely focus on his performance.

After a short while, he came down the stage and continued singing. When Jin powerfully reached the high note of the song's highlight, fans shouted with joy.

Until now, Jin rather drew the attention of the public by his fairy tale prince-like looking, than his singing talent. His neglected singing ability eventually shed the light in his solo track Epiphany.

Now, let's take a look at the Epiphany stage of Jin at BTS' latest Seoul concert, who is not just a visual, but also a talented singer.

